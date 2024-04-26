Annecy Festival dedicates seven programs to Portuguese animation cinema



The BAP studio, the films of Abi Feijó and Regina Pessoa and a new generation of directors will be present in June at the Annecy animation film festival (France), the year in which Portugal is a guest country. June 9th to 15th, today presented the official program, such as the feature film competition, special sessions, previews of the main international studios and a tribute to Portuguese animation. In a press release, the festival announces seven programs dedicated to Portugal, namely one about the cinema of producer and director Abi Feijó and director Regina Pessoa, entitled “A Happy Story”. Regina Pessoa, who was already awarded at Annecy in 2006 and 2019, signs the festival's official poster. There will also be a dedicated program to 100 years of Portuguese animation, marked in 2023, another about the career of producer and director José Miguel Ribeiro, and another about the animation studio BAP Animation, home of productions by artists such as Alexandra Ramires, Laura Gonçalves, David Doutel and Vasco Sá .Women in Portuguese animation, 21st century Portuguese cinema and a new generation of directors will also be featured thematic programs. In total, more than 60 films will be shown, such as “Fado Lusitano”, by Abi Feijó”, “Kali, the little vampire”, by Regina Pessoa, “Agouro”, by David Doutel and Vasco Sá, “Estória do cat e da lua”, by Pedro Serrazina, “O Casaco Rosa”, by Mónica Santos, and also films by Zepe, Nuno Beato, João Fazenda, Joana Toste and João Gonzalez, among others.José Miguel Ribeiro, Regina Pessoa, David Doutel and Leonor Silveira, from the Instituto do Cinema e Audiovisual, will be part of several juries at the festival.Programmer Fernando Galrito, one of those responsible for the programming dedicated to Portugal, he told the Lusa agency that there will also be a pavilion representing Portugal in the market dedicated to animated cinema (MIFA), where films from several Portuguese animation studios will be presented. Masterclasses by national directors, the presentation of Portuguese works in that market and an opening party for around 2,000 guests. A global meeting point for animated cinema, Annecy is usually the showcase for the most recent international production. According to what was announced today, Dreamworks will present “The Robot wild”, by Chris Sanders, Netflix will show “Twilight of the Gods”, by Zack Snyder, or “Wallace & Gromit”, by Aardman studios, and Disney will reveal the first images of “Vaiana 2”. Director Terry Gilliam receives a career award, filmmaker Wes Anderson will give a 'masterclass' and “La Plus Précieuse des marchandises”, by Michel Hazanavicius, is the opening film. In February, Fernando Galrito ​​told the Lusa agency that Annecy will be “a fabulous showcase ” for Portuguese animation. “It is the largest animation festival in the world and the third largest film festival in the world. (…) It will be a fundamental showcase of Portuguese animated cinema for the world and for ourselves, to get to know ourselves better”, he said.