Film that blames Facebook for the invasion of the Capitol is Aaron Sorkin's new project



Sorkin, who discussed the creation and early years of Facebook in the film “The Social Network,” said the platform has since played a large role in political polarization in the United States. “I'm going to write about it. I blame Facebook for what happened on January 6th”, said Sorkin, winner of an Oscar in 2011 for the screenplay adapted from “The Social Network”. Sorkin broke the news during a live recording of the podcast “The Town” this week. The writer accused Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of social media giant Meta (owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp) of prioritizing growth in to the detriment of integrity, despite its already gigantic financial assets. “Facebook, among other things, has been adjusting its algorithm to promote the most divisive material possible because that is what will increase engagement”, highlighted Sorkin. When asked why Facebook was responsible for the attack on January 6, he replied: “You'll have to buy a movie ticket.” Many Americans consume news on social networks, such as Facebook. Companies in the technology sector are accused of failing to verify widely shared news, including conspiracy theories, and, at the same time, of excessively censoring what they show. “The Social Network”, directed by David Fincher, was a box office success and received eight Oscar nominations, having won three awards. Sorkin had already talked about a possible sequel and even said on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that he would be interested as long as Fincher agreed to direct it.