Ryan Gosling doesn't want to make any more films "dark" because of the family



The times of making dark films are in the past, admitted Ryan Gosling. Although it was “The Notebook” (2004) that made him better known to the general public, the American actor has built a career where many roles stand out. more 'heavy': in addition to “Half Nelson – Encurralados” (2006), his first nomination for the Oscars, titles such as “The Believer” (2001), “Calculated Crimes” (2002), “Stay – Entre Life and Death” (2005), “Drive – Double Risk” (2011), “Força Anti-Crime” (2013) and “Only God Forgives” (2013). Another was “Como Um Thunder” (2012), where he met Eva Mendes, his partner. They are parents of two daughters.”I really don't accept roles that are going to put me in some kind of dark place. Now is the time to try to understand how things are at home and do what will be best for all of us. The decisions I make, I take them with Eva, and taking our family into account first”, he admits in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. The 43-year-old actor adds that “La La Land — Melodia de Amor”, from 2016, alongside by Emma Stone, was the first project she accepted after seeing things differently: “It was like, 'Oh, this is going to be cool for them too'.” In the interview, Gosling also repeats that her daughters' lack of interest in Ken was an 'inspiration' to accept “Barbie” and who became “much more aware of everything” he has done and will do in life from the moment he became a father. “I'm trying to understand what they are and be by their side how can I. They have such clear and distinct personalities that it's becoming obvious […]. You just want to do everything they deserve”, he explains. In addition to family, projects that awaken passion and reach the general public are the focus of his career, such as the recent “Profession: Danger”. “I want to do things that are inclusive and not for an audience of just one. For a long time I was just trying to support myself and work. Only recently did I realize that I have the opportunity to really make the kind of films that made me love cinema”, he summarizes.