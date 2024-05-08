Isabelle Huppert will preside over the jury at the Venice Film Festival



Isabelle Huppert will preside over the jury for the 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival, organizers announced this Wednesday. The legendary French actress will lead the jury responsible for choosing the Golden Lion and other awards at the festival, which will take place from August 28th to September 7th. “Isabelle Huppert is an immense, demanding, curious and generous actress. Muse of countless great filmmakers, she never ran away from the invitation of young or not so famous directors who saw her as the ideal interpreter of their stories”, highlighted Alberto Barbera, director of the festival, in the official statement – “Her enormous desire to constantly put herself at risk, a sign of her unusual intelligence, combined with her ability to look at cinema beyond geographical and mental borders, make her an ideal President of the Jury at a festival open to the entire world like the Venice Film Festival. We are very grateful to him for accepting the position, aware of the many commitments in cinema and theater that he will face in the coming months”, he added.In the sixth decade of his career and with more than 150 films, including “Ela” (2016), the Since her Oscar nomination, Huppert, 71, has worked several times with filmmakers such as Claude Chabrol, Michael Haneke, Hong Sang-soo, Jean-Luc Godard and Bertrand Tavernier. She was twice honored as Best Actress by the Festival with the films ” A Question of Women” (1988) and “The Ceremony” (1995). She was also honored with a Special Golden Lion for “Gabrielle” (2005). “There is a long and beautiful history between me and the Festival. Being a privileged spectator is an honor. More than ever, cinema is a promise. The promise to escape, to get in the way, to surprise, to take a good look at the world, united in the differences in our tastes and ideas”, said Huppert when recognizing the honor in the official statement.