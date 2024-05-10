"The Bear" returns in June: the first images of the new season



Disney+ released this Friday a first teaser for the third season of the series “The Bear”, along with a new image (above). Unsurprisingly, the platform officially confirmed what was announced in February by John Landgraf, chairman of FX : all episodes will be made available on their premiere date. In the USA, the announced date for the ten episodes is June 27th.WATCH THE TEASER.An official description was also revealed: “The adventures and misadventures of Carmen “Carmy” (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) in their efforts to elevate The Bear, the modest establishment that they transformed into a sophisticated restaurant, at the highest level. All this while doing their best to keep their business afloat. Every day there is a battle to be fought in the restaurant business. He demands excellence from his team, who do their best to live up to his determination.”His pursuit of culinary excellence will take the team to new heights and strengthen the bonds that hold the restaurant together as the team grows. size, each member strives to achieve a higher level of service in their role. In the restaurant industry, you are never on solid ground, and it is in this spirit of constant change that new challenges and opportunities arise. every second counts, but this season we'll see if they have what it takes to go further”, adds Disney+. In addition to the Emmys and Golden Globes, “The Bear” won several awards, including the distinction as TV Show of the Year from the AFI and also a WGA Award, a PGA Award, a Film Independent Spirit Award, an American Cinema Editors Award and an ACE Eddie Award.Jeremy Allen White also won the comedy acting award at the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards and the Critics Choice Awards.