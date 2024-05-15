Concerts, cinema and conferences: Imaterial Festival brings world cultures and heritage to Évora







Intangible Festival in Évora: A Cultural Celebration

About the Event

The event, now on its 4th edition, is a collaboration between Évora City Council and Inatel Foundation, with executive production by Gindungo and artistic direction by Carlos Seixas. It has been instrumental in making Évora the winning candidate for European Capital of Culture in 2027.

Background

The Intangible Festival was created in light of UNESCO’s recognition of Cante Alentejano as Intangible Heritage of Humanity, and the historic center of Évora as a World Heritage Site. The festival aims to connect these heritage dimensions through music that integrates with the landscape and tells stories from different eras.

Event Details

The festival runs until the 25th and offers a diverse lineup of performances by artists from various countries. The program includes concerts, documentary screenings, and discussions on traditional music and heritage.

Highlights of the Program

Notable performances include Abraham Cupeiro, Eborae Musica Chamber Orchestra, Lina_, Emmy Curl, Emel, and many others from different cultural backgrounds. The event will showcase a fusion of music and storytelling across generations.

FAQ

What is the Intangible Festival in Évora?

The Intangible Festival in Évora is an annual cultural event that celebrates heritage music and traditions, bringing together artists from around the world.

How long does the festival run?

The festival runs until the 25th of this month, offering several days of performances and cultural exchanges.



