Film with Sebastian Stan as Trump shocks Cannes. His spokesperson announces legal action

Film with Sebastian Stan as Trump shocks Cannes. His spokesperson announces legal proceedings

Introduction

A film about Donald Trump’s youth, released on Monday, six months before the US elections, stands out at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, which is already entering its final stretch. A few hours later, the campaign of the American presidential candidate announced that he would sue those responsible for “The Apprentice”, in literal translation.

The Storyline

The film follows the steps of a young Trump (Sebastian Stan) in New York as he began his adventures in the real estate sector and his relationship with the controversial lawyer Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong).

Reception and Controversy

The film also delves into Trump’s relationship with his first wife, Ivanna, and moments from his private life that The Hollywood Reporter described as shocking and provoking audible reactions from the audience in Cannes.

Director’s Vision

“We wanted to make a ‘punk rock’ version of a historical film, which means we had to maintain some of the energy, a certain idea, and not be too meticulous about the details and what is true or false,” said the director Ali Abbasi.

Legal Proceedings

In response to the film, Trump’s campaign spokesperson announced legal action, calling the film “pure fiction that sensationalizes lies that have long been debunked.”

Distribution

In the USA, the film arrives at Cannes coinciding with Trump’s trial in New York and six months before the presidential elections. The film is yet to secure a distributor.

FAQ

Will the film be released in the US?

The film’s distribution in the US is still pending, with no confirmed release date.

What does Trump’s campaign say about the film?

Trump’s campaign spokesperson has announced legal action against the filmmakers, calling the movie “pure fiction.”



