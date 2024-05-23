Indielisboa 2024 – Film of the day: "I'm Not Everything I Want to Be"







Libuše Jarcovjáková: The Nan Goldin of Czechoslovakia

The Story of Libuše Jarcovjáková

Libuše Jarcovjáková, already nicknamed “Nan Goldin of Czechoslovakia”, finds herself in a suffocating environment after the Prague Spring of 1968. There are few places where she can freely express or explore her sexuality. The camera as a constant companion — and the origin of the film’s material, comprised of her numerous photographs and excerpts from her diaries — captures her journey to West Berlin, escape to Tokyo, and return to Europe.

The Film “I’m Not Everything I Want to Be”

Featuring directors Kamal Aljafari and Klara Tasovska, “I’m Not Everything I Want to Be” is the opening film of the 21st edition of IndieLisboa, premiering on Thursday, May 23rd, at 7pm at Cinema São Jorge. It will also be screened again on May 26th, at 7pm, at Cinema Fernando Lopes.

