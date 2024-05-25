Indielisboa 2024 – Film of the day: "Manga d'Terra"







Rosa’s Story: A Tale of Resilience and Music

Rosa’s Journey

Rosa, a 20-year-old woman from Cape Verde, made the difficult decision to leave her home country and settle in Reboleira, a disadvantaged neighborhood in Lisbon. She works in a local bar, sending money back to her children in Cape Verde. However, her life in Reboleira is far from easy.

Challenges Faced

Rosa finds herself caught between the harassment of local mobsters and the everyday violence perpetuated by the police. Despite these challenges, she seeks solace among the women in her community.

Music as Escape

For Rosa, music becomes a form of escape from the harsh realities of her life. It offers her a way to express her emotions and find moments of peace amidst the turmoil. Directed by Basil da Cunha, the film “Manga d’Terra” portrays Rosa’s struggles and her passion for music.

The film features a talented cast including Eliana Rosa, Nunha Gomes, Evandro Pereira, Nuno Baessa, Lucinda Brito, and Vera Semedo. It will be showcased at the 21st edition of IndieLisboa on May 25th at Culturgest. There will also be a repeat screening on May 29th at Cinema São Jorge.

Official website: [Insert website link here]

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What inspired the story of Rosa in “Manga d’Terra”?

A: The director, Basil da Cunha, drew inspiration from real-life struggles faced by immigrants in disadvantaged neighborhoods, highlighting themes of resilience and the power of music.

Q: How did Rosa cope with the challenges she faced?

A: Rosa found solace in the support of the women in her community and used music as a form of escape and self-expression.

Q: Who are the main actors in the film?

A: The film features a talented cast including Eliana Rosa, Nunha Gomes, Evandro Pereira, Nuno Baessa, Lucinda Brito, and Vera Semedo.



