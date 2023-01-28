Apollo Dirt Bike Review: Every Biker’s Dream Bike!

How well do apollo dirt motorcycles perform? True, they are. Apollo is a popular brand that helps people of varying skill levels enjoy the thrill of dirt biking. Also, they are strengthening their foothold in the dirt bike industry.

In comparison to the industry’s established players, Apollo dirt bikes are a relative newcomer. Many people assume that Apollo isn’t a legitimate company, but rather a front for “white label” bicycles. Apollo off-road motorcycles are produced by Zhejiang Apollo Motorcycle Manufacturing Co.

The cost-effectiveness of Apollo is exceptional. Parts that shouldn’t be loose are mentioned to be in certain evaluations. The Chinese government may be to blame for this situation by lowering standards and paying workers less. Apollo motorcycles purchased online typically require assembly.

Zhejiang Apollo Company Limited: A Brief Overview Every Reader Deserves

The Apollo brand of dirt bikes, motorbikes, electric bikes, ATVs, and parts are all produced by Zhejiang Apollo business limited, better known simply as Apollo.

The Chinese firm started out in Wuyi City on February 14, 2003. Over the past 18 years, Apollo has grown from modest manufacturing to a multibillion-dollar conglomerate.

As of now, the total square footage of Apollo firm Ltd includes not only the headquarters but also numerous workshops, computing facilities, plus testing labs.

The goal of providing the world with the finest bicycles keeps Apollo moving forward. This is why the company puts so much money into research and development, high-end components, and top-tier employees; only then can they hope to produce genuinely exceptional sports cars.

Though Apollo is most known for its motorcycles and dirt bikes, the company actually debuted a scooter in 2004 and a pocket bike in 2005.

In 2005, the first dirt bike, modeled after the Honda CRF 50cc, hit the market. The AGB-21A dirt bike was released in 2006, followed by the AGB-27, AGB-29, and AGB-30 in 2007 and 2008.

To top it all off, in 2009 they introduced the RX series, which quickly gained approval in the European Union, and the company hasn’t looked back since.

Numerous accolades bestowed on Apollo bicycles over the years attest to the quality and popularity of the brand. The 2015 France 125cc Dirt Bike Championship is one of them.

The brand has won numerous awards, including the 2017 Innovative Enterprise Award, the 2018 Golden Horse Award, as well as the 2018 United Nations Distinguished Contribution Award.

This exemplifies the worldwide confidence in Apollo as well as the bikes’ durability.

Which Parameters Make The Apollo Dirt Bike A Worthy Addition To Your Bike’s Collection?

The following are some of the reasons why Apollo bikes are generally considered to be of high quality, particularly for riders at the beginning and intermediate levels of the sport of dirt racing:

Sheer Reliability

Apollo dirt bikes can be trusted due to their continuous reliability and performance over time.

They have a staff of experts in research, bike development, and fabrication who make sure all dirt bikes are up to the manufacturers’ requirements.

These bicycles can take a beating and keep on rolling, and when they break, they’re a breeze to fix. Keeping up an Apollo dirt bike thus requires no special knowledge.

Most dirt bikes are constructed from thick steel, giving them a hefty feel and a promise of long service life from the manufacturer.

The engines are what allow these low-end dirt bikes to compete at the highest levels.

Apollo’s motorcycles are known for their robust 4-stroke engines, which are the hallmark of the brand and its promise of top performance. The engines in these bikes are powerful, so you can go quickly and take on tough terrain with ease.

Finally, the sturdy steel construction of these dirt bikes makes them capable of hauling considerable loads. With a weight capacity of up to 440 lbs, these saddles are ideal for even the heaviest of riders.

Rider’s Best Pal

Apollo dirt bikes come equipped with everything a novice rider might possibly need to get started. To begin, these bicycles have a fairly high level of stability, which makes it possible to ride them safely over difficult terrain.

All of this is due to the heavy-duty steel frames that they have. They have seats that are at an appropriate height so that you may sit comfortably and drive them easily. Even though they are relatively heavy, most of these bicycles are powered by four-stroke engines, which are more reliable than their 2-stroke counterparts and simpler to steer.

The geometry is designed so magnificently that your extra force is saved.

Distinctiveness

Apollo is committed to setting itself apart from competing dirt bike businesses by investing in one-of-a-kind designs that are of world-class caliber.

They make use of the most cutting-edge computerized integrated designs in order to guarantee that the motorcycles are up to the industry requirements and provide a one-of-a-kind experience for dirt riding.

They have an effective platform for manufacturing dirt bikes using Auto CAD and CIM, which assures that each dirt bike has its own distinct performance characteristics and ride quality.

In addition, their expertise guarantees both exceptional productivity and exceptional quality.

Speed Equivalent To A Bullet

Apollo bikes guarantee more than the ordinary dirt bike, which is one reason why the manufacturer has gained so very many dirt racing events throughout the years.

For a quick idea, the top speed of the 125cc dirt bikes is around 55mph. But at the other hand, the 250cc dirt bikes they ride can reach speeds of up to 70 miles per hour.

Therefore, despite the fact that these dirt bikes seem to be not particularly high-end, you can still fight with rising models with better engine capacities due to their top speeds.

Safer & Better

All of Apollo’s dirt bikes are not only simple to operate, but also secure. To begin, they have robust suspensions that can easily soak up bumps and allow you to travel on rough roads.

Disc brakes of high quality are included and should provide safe stopping on any surface. The strong hydraulic disc brakes ensure prompt stopping force.

As an added safety measure, the wheelbase on these dirt bikes is significantly longer. This means that they, and you, will be quite stable.

Is The Apollo Dirt Bike An Affordable Purchase?

It’s human nature to automatically dismiss low-priced goods on the assumption that they’re subpar. Because of this and the old adage, “if it sounds too good to be true, it generally is,” we are wary of deals that seem too good to be true. Now, then, what of Apollo?

Price points for Apollo dirt motorcycles range from $750 for tots to $850 for tweens to $2,500 for adults. China’s low manufacturing costs, abundant cheap labor, and lax environmental laws and compliance standards make it possible for Apollo dirt bikes to be marketed at a competitive price.

Reduced material costs, inexpensive labor, inadequate health and safety compliance standards, and environmentally lenient rules all aid in keeping production costs low in China, allowing Apollo to offer dirt bikes at lower prices.

Apollo has also developed a streamlined in-house manufacturing system that allows them to conduct all stages of production for their dirt bikes—from R&D to design to actual assembly—in-house. It will also help reduce expenses.

Because of their lower costs, they are able to pass the savings on to the consumer by targeting their advertising toward newcomers and younger age groups. For obvious reasons, this renders Apollo dirt bikes appealing to certain demographics.

They’re so inexpensive in comparison to other major manufacturers that you can potentially afford to purchase bikes every few years while still coming out ahead.

How To Get Your First Apollo Dirt Bike?

If you are located in the United States and are searching online, you have a few different possibilities, but we strongly recommend that you go to www.orionpowersports.com/apollo-pit-bikes-dirt-bikes-fully-assembled/. These people are wonderful; in addition to providing a one-year warranty, they will also construct the bike for you.

Even if you don’t live in the United States, you should still get in touch with Orion Power Sports because they do send orders to other countries; however, depending on where you live, this may not be the greatest cost-efficient choice.

Positively, a lot of individuals buy Apollo dirt bikes on Amazon. If you prefer Amazon’s shopping experience, you may prefer this alternative. However, you should be aware that the selection of Apollo Dirt Bikes that can be purchased through Amazon is quite limited, and many of them do not come pre-assembled, so you will need to do some work on them after they are delivered.

There is not much of a price disparity between having the bicycle made and not having it assembled; but, paying an extra $50 to have the bicycle built for you is an investment that is well worth it. In addition, Orion stocks most of the Apollo models, if not all of them, and provides a warranty that lasts for a whole year. Oh, and if you want to call someone about something, they offer phone tech available for you.

Conclusion – The Choice Is Yours

Apollo is a relatively young brand of dirt bikes in comparison to the big boys who have been in the industry for a long time. People have a tendency to ask a lot of additional answers regarding a new brand, such as Apollo before they feel good enough yet to segment with their hard-earned money.

Well-known and trusted brands include Honda, Suzuki, and Yamaha, but when it comes to a new brand, people do tend to have a plethora of additional questions. This Chinese company manufactures and distributes dirt bikes at prices that are far lower than the industry standard.

They have undoubtedly cornered the market as the number one selling Chinese dirt bike, and they have done an excellent job of securing a position for themselves in this competitive industry. There is no debate about the quality of Apollo dirt bikes. They are durable, dependable, risk-free, user-friendly, and simple on the wallet. Therefore, if you are seeking a decent dirt bike in the middle price range on a budget, go for the brand!

Do your homework. Examine the reviews, including the ones we’ve written. Examine the various bicycles available and look through their specs. You should only select a bicycle that has received favorable and sincere feedback. Your judgment will determine whether or not the cost is reasonable given the circumstances.

FAQs – People Also Ask

Is the Apollo Bicycle Company a Reliable Manufacturer?

In business since 2003, Apollo is known for producing durable dirt bikes at reasonable costs. All over, dirt motorcycles are easy to ride and promote excellent performance. This confirms that Apollo is a respectable manufacturer of off-road motorcycles.

When and where do you find Apollo dirt bikes for sale?

Apollo motorcycles are produced by the Zhejiang Apollo Motorcycle Factory. Wuyi, a city in China, is home to the company’s headquarters.

Where in the world do Apollo dirt bikes come from?

Apollo’s headquarters and production facility are located in Wuyi city, China.

To what extent do Apollo 125cc dirt bikes excel?

At their highest speed, Apollo 125cc dirt bikes are extremely speedy. This means they are ideal for riders with less experience in motocross racing. The main problem is that they don’t have powerful enough engines to compete at the highest levels.

Are Apollo dirt bikes dependable?

Apollo dirt bikes are built to last, designed to be unique, and equipped with high-grade components. These bikes are low-maintenance and simple to repair, making them ideal for regional and national events.

I’m looking for the quickest apollo bike possible.

At 70 miles per hour, the Apollo DB-36 is the fastest of the Apollo dirt bikes. Since its engine size is 250cc, it also has the highest capacity of the three motorcycles. Approximately 55 mph is the top speed for 125cc-powered models.