Best Rides At Magic Kingdom: Unleash Your Inner Child

The Magic Kingdom wasn’t Disney’s original theme park, but it is the most significant of the 12 attractions that carry the Disney brand across the world since it is the core of the expansive vacation spot renowned as Walt Disney World.

There are a number of other Disney parks located all around the world. It is a larger and livelier version of the initial Disneyland, including variants on a number of the attractions, as well as some new features that are unique to this Disneyland. (It is interesting to note that while having a somewhat greater footprint than Disneyland, it has a lower overall number of attractions.) It is possible that it is not as charming or as cute as the original that was located in Anaheim, but there is a be said about being overpowered, especially when it pertains to the substantially larger castle that lies at the center of the park.

When compiling a list such as this one, as is customary, we take into account the state in which the attractions were located at the time the list was published. The enjoyment that rides are supposed to provide can only be maintained and improved upon if they are allowed to undergo the natural process of deterioration that occurs over time. Even if it is one of the most brilliant ideas that has ever been conceived by Imagineering, a ride’s ranking on this list may suffer if it has been ignored for an excessive amount of time and if it is impossible to ignore.

Peter Pan’s Flight

It’s possible that you’ll be dissatisfied with Magic Kingdom as it is right now if you’re a fan of the traditional Fantasyland nighttime rides that are currently found at Disneyland and that were once a part of the park. The ride that was based on Snow White is no longer there, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride has been removed from the park for more than 20 years, and the attractions based on Pinocchio or Alice in Wonderland from Disneyland just weren’t replicated in the Magic Kingdom. However, Peter Pan’s Flight is now in Florida, and despite its location, it has all of the enchantment and popularity of the original attraction in California.

It’s a lovely dark ride that takes you through the entire narrative of Disney’s Peter Pan while you’re aboard replica pirate ships, and it’s called Peter Pan’s Flight. The nighttime vision of London stretching out beneath you is still one of the most arresting sights in just about any Disney ride, while the Never Land segment is equally as unforgettable as the rest of the attraction. The Fantasyland in Magic Kingdom is not quite as charming as the one in Disneyland, but Peter Pan’s Flight is just as enjoyable in both of these theme parks. The only drawback is the extremely long lines that you will probably have to wait in because this is consistently among the most famous destinations at the amusement park.

Jungle Cruise

The Jungle Cruise is indeed a voyage that takes customers and their guide on a journey on a traditional steamboat along the waterways of the Amazon River, the Nile River, and the Mekong River. These rivers are located on three different continents. The entire journey will take around ten minutes, and during that time, you will not only have to dodge elephants, gorillas, and other forest animals but also headhunters. The guides, who are among the most comedic staff members across Walt Disney World, are the real stars of the show and make the experience truly unforgettable.

And before you ask, yes, a canoe on the Jungle Cruise did sink, and it was reported all over the world in the news; but, this does not alter our assessment of this timeless attraction offered by Disney. To learn more, simply type the subject into Google and you will be presented with a large number of links to photographs and movies that can be found all over the internet.

And as you may also have noticed, Disney Imagineers have made certain modifications to the version of Jungle Cruise that was first released. However, one thing that hasn’t changed is that lions still devour zebras.

Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress

Another famous Disney attraction that is long overdue for a makeover is the Haunted Mansion. This Audio-Animatronic look at how technology changed the normal American home over the 20th century was supervised by Walt Disney personally throughout its production. It debuted as a tent just at the 1964 World’s Fair in New York until relocating to Disneyland and ultimately the Magic Kingdom.

It is not a trip, but rather a show that takes place inside a rotating theatre. You take a seat and watch vignettes that take place over four different eras, beginning with the 1900s & going forward in time by 20 years between each scene. The fourth scene was originally designed to take place in the 1960s, which was the decade in which the attraction was constructed. However, between 1967 and 1993, it underwent five revisions in order to remain current with advances in technology.

The final scene has a lot of fashion from the ’90s and a videogame that’s intended to be high-tech but seems like it would be something you’d play on a Sega 32X. This scene is now quite out of date. The problem can be solved by include a vignette set in the 1980s or 1990s that is there permanently and then concluding with a fifth part that can be simply and affordably changed every few years. In the event that this is not possible, they should simply return it to the way it was in the 1960s and stop doing it when the attractions were constructed. At that point, it would be more like a time capsule than an advancement in technology, but it is probably more feasible than having to prepare for the unstoppable advance of time.

You are probably perplexed as to why an entry that is so high up on this list should begin with a detailed discussion of the issues that it faces. The sole reason for this is that, to modern sight, they seem completely distinct. The narrative places the ’90s update in the current day, yet the first 3 scenes have a quaint and charming quality that clashes strongly with the update from the ’90s. It would be a good enhancement even if all that needed to be done was to update that script so that it reflected the fact that this last tableau is definitely out of date.

Pirates of the Caribbean

The Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at Magic Kingdom is not even close to being as good as the one in Disneyland. It is a truncated version that was created in a haste to increase production after the park officially launched in the early 1970s, and it was never actually planned to be in Disney World. The original plan was to build it in California Adventure instead of Disney World. It is lacking in a significant portion of what makes Disneyland’s version so amazing. It lacks the tranquil twilight opening that was seen while behind Blue Bayou restaurant, Dead Man’s Cove is noticeably cut down in length, and the entire concluding sequence that was seen in the town storehouse has been removed.

However, despite the fact that all of those things are absent from this version of the ride, it is still considered to be one of the top rides at Magic Kingdom. This exemplifies how wonderful Pirates is, not just in terms of its premise but also in terms of the way it is carried out. The majority of the ride’s most memorable scenes take place in this area, such as the fortress being bombarded, the auction sequence (which has since been altered), and the three inmates attempting to convince the dog to give them the door to their cell. You won’t be capable of regaining what you’ve lost if you don’t first recognize the void in your life. The attraction known as Pirates of the Caribbean in Magic Kingdom is very incredible. And even if you do, the information presented is still outstanding.

Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room

The transformation of actual human cultures from the real world into cartoons presents a number of evident and significant challenges. Though it’s a fact that we will not deny. Every time we go to the Enchanted Tiki Room, we find ourselves falling even deeper in love with it, and it’s all down to the unrepentant and unadulterated schmaltz that permeates the entire experience. If you want to feel like you’ve been transported back in time to the era of your grandparents, all you have to do is watch this show.

It has a lot of mechanical birds & wall decorations putting on a show that is full of Borscht belt comedy, awful stereotypes, and corny tunes. It was the first ride to incorporate audio-animatronics, and it’s another eternal Disney classic. Hopefully, the Magic Kingdom at Disneyland will always have a place for it to call home. There is practically nothing better than resting your feet, and this is one of the best options.

Haunted Mansion

The original Haunted Mansion is recreated in its entirety within the newer version of the attraction, with the exception of the recently reintroduced Hatbox Ghost. The terrifying corridor that you have to navigate through in Anaheim, complete with framed paintings that take on a sinister appearance when lightning hits, is actually a part of the experience itself. In addition, there is a room that is completely unique and looks like a print by MC Escher. This room features staircases that wind in every direction and spectral footsteps that defy gravity.

The icing on the cake, however, is the fact that this particular part of the Haunted Mansion is open throughout the entire year. You will always be able to hear the old Ghost Host, you will always be able to visit the original dinner with the eerie organ music and dueling pictures, and you will always end up at the original cemetery as “Grim Grinning Ghosts” blows through the room.

During almost an entire third of the year, Disneyland transforms its signature scare show into a tie-in for the film The Nightmare Before Christmas. In spite of how entertaining that adaptation is, it is no match for the classic version created by Disney. (Seriously, if you just plan on going to one Disney theme park in your whole life—basically, if you’re the family that my wife spent her childhood with—you should avoid going to Disneyland between the months of September and January. You’ll be missing out on the genuine Haunted Mansion experience, which is widely regarded as one of the most flawless works of art this firm has ever produced.

Even though it wasn’t the very first iteration of the ride, the Haunted Mansion that can be found in Magic Kingdom is the one that stands out as the most impressive. This attraction is not only regarded as one of the finest theme park rides that have ever been created, but it is also a much-loved element of popular culture in the United States.

Wrapping It Up

We recommend selecting an attraction that is toward the front of the individual Magic Kingdom attraction list. While each attraction at the Magic Kingdom has its own distinctive flavor, none of them compare to the thrills offered by Space Mountain.

After the park opens, there is almost always at least an hour-long wait inside the stand-by lines for these rides because of how popular they are.

You could give your luck a shot at securing a fast lane, but if you do that, there is a chance that you will have to wait for several hours before you can ride the attraction.

If your goal is to ride a certain ride, then we suggest you begin your adventure by making your way to that ride.