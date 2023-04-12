The USA’s Fastest-Growing Tech Hubs

Getting out of the valley

When we think of tech hubs, we immediately conjure up images of Silicon Valley and the entrepreneurs who shook up the world. However, being such a key driver in our modern world, Silicon Valley now has many rivals vying to be the country’s emerging tech hub. Many states offer generous relocation incentives, and the price of real estate in California has got people looking at alternatives. Obviously, California was about more than just house prices. However, other locations can offer a superb work/life balance. As a result, new clusters of excellence are popping up nationwide.

Michigan changed gear and direction

Michigan might once have been famous for motor manufacturing and sweet soul music. However, there are now around 80,000 workers employed in tech industries. Their talents are concentrated in computer design services, customer computer programming and Michigan’s burgeoning gambling industry. Here you can find Michigan online casinos that are often linked to the physical resorts themselves, sometimes leading to clusters within Michigan full of tech professionals helping to perfect their state casinos’ online counterparts. We’ve also seen no shortage of Unicorn companies like OneStream Software, Rivian, Duo Security, Llamasoft, and Stock X. In addition, the world’s largest companies, like Google, Amazon, and Microsoft, are investing in Michigan.

Tech jobs are the future

However, it is not only Michigan getting in on the act. The Bureau of Labor Statistics expects computer and IT careers to grow by thirteen percent over the next decade. It is projected that nearly seven-hundred thousand jobs will be created. The growth will come as a result of greater reliance on cloud computing and the requirement for robust cybersecurity, and a rapidly growing market for all of the services that come with it, such as VPNs, antivirus software, and cybersecurity hygiene and safety apps.

More jobs, more hubs

The explosion in tech careers will see more tech hubs developing across the country. While tech jobs allow more flexible working from home, businesses still cluster together with like-minded enterprises. States and cities with universities specializing in tech subjects have an inbuilt advantage as there is a willing workforce at hand. Tech workers choosing to move to new hubs can enjoy the advantage of lower living costs compared to those in places like Silicon Valley. Cities are eager to attract these wealthy workers and create high-paying jobs and tangible benefits.

The top fifteen in 2022

Here are the top fifteen locations ranked according to the size of growth in tech jobs.