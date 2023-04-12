The USA’s Fastest-Growing Tech Hubs

Getting out of the valley
When we think of tech hubs, we immediately conjure up images of Silicon Valley and the entrepreneurs who shook up the world. However, being such a key driver in our modern world, Silicon Valley now has many rivals vying to be the country’s emerging tech hub. Many states offer generous relocation incentives, and the price of real estate in California has got people looking at alternatives. Obviously, California was about more than just house prices. However, other locations can offer a superb work/life balance. As a result, new clusters of excellence are popping up nationwide.
Michigan changed gear and direction
Michigan might once have been famous for motor manufacturing and sweet soul music. However, there are now around 80,000 workers employed in tech industries. Their talents are concentrated in computer design services, customer computer programming and Michigan’s burgeoning gambling industry. Here you can find Michigan online casinos that are often linked to the physical resorts themselves, sometimes leading to clusters within Michigan full of tech professionals helping to perfect their state casinos’ online counterparts. We’ve also seen no shortage of Unicorn companies like OneStream Software, Rivian, Duo Security, Llamasoft, and Stock X. In addition, the world’s largest companies, like Google, Amazon, and Microsoft, are investing in Michigan.
Tech jobs are the future
However, it is not only Michigan getting in on the act. The Bureau of Labor Statistics expects computer and IT careers to grow by thirteen percent over the next decade. It is projected that nearly seven-hundred thousand jobs will be created. The growth will come as a result of greater reliance on cloud computing and the requirement for robust cybersecurity, and a rapidly growing market for all of the services that come with it, such as VPNs, antivirus software, and cybersecurity hygiene and safety apps.
More jobs, more hubs
The explosion in tech careers will see more tech hubs developing across the country. While tech jobs allow more flexible working from home, businesses still cluster together with like-minded enterprises. States and cities with universities specializing in tech subjects have an inbuilt advantage as there is a willing workforce at hand. Tech workers choosing to move to new hubs can enjoy the advantage of lower living costs compared to those in places like Silicon Valley. Cities are eager to attract these wealthy workers and create high-paying jobs and tangible benefits.
The top fifteen in 2022
Here are the top fifteen locations ranked according to the size of growth in tech jobs.
- Madison, Wisconsin, has grown by 20.4%. Its growth is fuelled by jobs in the biotech sector. The nearby universities drive research and innovation in biotech and IT. Some of the top companies in the city include Illumina, Syndigo, and ServiceNow.
- Lexington Park, Maryland, has growth of 20.7% with tech jobs in its twenty military facilities, sixty civilian agencies, and seventy-four federal labs. In addition, it offers entry-level tech workers and start-up companies low cost of living and easy access to Baltimore and Fort Meade.
- Charleston, South Carolina, has a growth rate in tech jobs of 23.8%. The Charleston Digital Corridor was set up to nurture and promote tech industries in the city. The aim is to build a community of highly skilled workers with access to professional development and attractive jobs.
- Tulsa, Oklahoma’s tech jobs are up by 23.9%. The city has created Tulsa Innovation Labs to develop local talent and support start-ups. In addition, there is a coding academy and fellowship program at the University of Tulsa.
- Phoenix, Arizona, has seen growth of 24.8%. The Greater Pheonix Economic Council offers operational costs 36% lower than California’s. It has attracted ZipRecruiter, PayPal, CyberScout, and InfoArmor on the back of the program.
- Colorado Springs, Colorado, has attracted young tech workers to firms like Vectrus and Big Data Analytics. Easy access to the outdoors and great leisure attractions have driven tech job growth to 24.8%
- Orlando, Florida, has seen growth of 26.8%. It offers start-ups and professionals resources in a tech hub portal. Highforge and SkyWater have taken advantage of the opportunities.
- Portland, Maine, has attracted ServiceNow, HelpSystems, and Public Consulting Group and has growth of 27%. The city aims to regenerate old industrial sites into tech centers.
- San Jose, California, has a growth rate of 27.1%. The city has large life science and biotech industries as well as defense contracts. Tech companies based here include Inseego, Zovio, and Kaios Technologies.
- Durham, North Carolina, boasts Apple as one of its top employees. Together with Raleigh, it founded the 7,000-acre tech campus, the Research Triangle Park. Growth in tech jobs here is up 28.3%.
- Salt Lake City, Utah, has growth of 30%. Its Silicon Slopes are home to many tech start-ups attracted by lower real estate and cost of living prices. For example, Salt Lake City is home to Quickbase and Atomic Financial.
- Huntsville, Alabama, has been dubbed “Rocket City” due to its connections with space technology. Growth is 30.6% thanks to opportunities from NASA, Boeing, General Dynamics, and Google.
- Greeley, Colorado, is the tenth-most populous city in the state. Less well known than Boulder and Denver, it is also cheaper to live in. Tech industry job growth is 30.8% thanks to the likes of Bitwise Industries, who have expanded here.
- Austin, Texas offers excellent weather and a dynamic social scene for tech professionals. Growth here is 32.2%, with companies like NVIDIA, ServiceNow, Salesforce, and Adobe in town.
- Destin, Florida, has the highest growth at 39.4%. On offer for tech firms and start-ups are beachside living, professional development, and peer networking opportunities. With much lower living costs than Silicon Valley or Seattle, many companies are heading to this southern tech hub