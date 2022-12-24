Jaren Hall Parents

When Jaren Hall was born, he had parents who loved him very much. He had a great childhood and enjoyed many fun activities with his siblings. Then, he went to college, and became a very good student. Afterwards, he married Breanne Carter Hall. They have three children together. Kalin, Hollie, and Breanne.

Kalin Hall

The father of Jaren Hall, Kalin Hall, is a former American football player at BYU. He also played baseball. His mother is Hollie Hall, a former BYU gymnast.

In addition to his mother, the young athlete has two older brothers. One of them, KJ, is a running back at BYU.

The other one is Jeren, who plays basketball. Both of them are members of the Mormon faith. They live in Salt Lake City, Utah.

After completing high school, Jaren Hall went to Brigham Young University. While there, he attended classes with Jay Harbaugh. He was a natural athlete who played with balance and light feet.

At the time of his senior year, he was a three-star prospect. He started as a running back, but eventually transitioned to quarterback. During his first season as the starter, he was 8-2.

College career at BYU

In the fall of 2018, BYU was able to take a step forward in its national standings, thanks to the play of its quarterback. Hall was a part of the team that won eight games against Power Five teams. Now, he is projected as a mid-late round draft pick.

Jaren Hall, 21, hails from Spanish Fork, Utah, in the United States. He has five siblings. His mother, Hollie Hall, was a former BYU gymnast.

Jaren and his family believe in Christianity. As a child, he played baseball. At Maple Mountain High School, he threw for 5,109 yards and 52 touchdowns.

He was named to the Maxwell Award and Dave O’Brien Awards watch lists. He is the first Black quarterback to start for BYU.

Hall’s father, Kalin, was a good running back for the Cougars in 1992 and 1993. He also served in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

