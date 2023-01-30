Edi Gathegi – Net Worth – Actor, Producer and Entertainer

Edi Gathegi is a Romanian actor, known for his role in the film “The Last Man Standing”. He’s married to Romanian actress Adriana Marinescu, and the couple has been together for seven years. The pair has two children.

Acting career

Edi Gathegi was born in Nairobi, Kenya. He is an actor. His net worth is estimated at $3 million. As an actor, he has appeared in many popular movies and TV shows. Aside from acting, he is also a producer.

While he was studying in New York University, he took an acting class. He says that the class helped him get into the acting field.

After he graduated, he worked in the theater. In addition, he appeared in a few stage productions, including Two Trains Running at the Old Globe Theatre.

In 2010, he had a role in House M.D. and also appeared in the TV series Justified. Later, he appeared in several story arcs on the NBC series The Blacklist.

Edi has received several awards and nominations in his career. He has been nominated for a Lucille Lortel Award and an Ovation Award. He has also been awarded the OBIE award.

As an actor, he has played many different characters and themes. He has also acted in a few blockbusters. However, his most prominent role has been playing entrepreneur Dev Ayesa in the For All Mankind series.

Before he became an actor, he was very interested in basketball. During his high school years, he was an active player. Afterwards, he got injured in a knee. This injury led him to stop playing basketball for a while.

Personal life

Edi Gathegi is a successful actor, producer and entertainer. He has a wide range of popular movies. He has won nine awards in his career.

The Kenyan-American actor is married to Romanian model and dancer Adriana Marinescu. They were in a secret relationship for several years before announcing their romance. Afterward, they got engaged and married in the United States.

Before he became an actor, Edi was a basketball player. During his time at the University of California at Santa Barbara, he was a part of the team. However, he was injured in the knee before the semester ended. This made him decide to take an acting class. In this way, he was able to cope with his injury.

Then, he went to New York University and graduated with a degree in Graduate Acting. In 2006, he began his acting career. With the help of his father, he was able to gain the skills necessary to succeed in the entertainment industry.

After his professional debut, he started getting starring roles in a number of movies. He won the crucial role of Cheese in Gone Baby Gone (2007). Later, he played Sergeant Beaumont ‘Bo’ Willis III in Princess of the Row. Also, he co-starred with Melora Hardin in Caged.

Net worth

The American-Kenyan actor, producer, writer and director, Edi Gathegi has gained a great reputation for his work in the film industry. He has played roles in several successful movies and he has received numerous awards and nominations for his role. His primary source of income comes from his acting career but he also earns money from a number of other jobs.

Gathegi’s net worth is estimated at $3 million. He is said to have a great physique and he stands at an average height of 6 feet 1 inch. However, he is not very active in the public eye.

When he was young, Gathegi wanted to be a basketball player.

He then started his acting career and landed the role of a Haitian cab driver in the movie Crank. He also won the OBIE award in 2018.

Apart from his acting, Gathegi is also a producer and a writer. As of 2018, his main net worth is estimated to be around $3.3 million. Moreover, he has also earned a good amount of money as a director and producer.