Essay Service Essay Writer Phil Collins Names 5 Famous Musicians With Impressive Education

Music vs. Education: Essay Writer Tells About the Top 5 Famous Music Stars With Impressive Education

While being a student, probably each of us ponders whether getting a degree is even worth the effort. Students are facing loads of homework, struggle with boring academic papers and tight deadlines, and have to pull through it all just to get a document stating their education. Indeed, it can seem pointless. But the truth is that a good degree never hurts, whether you are a manager, entrepreneur, or rock star.

Many famous and successful people have gone through this path. Many of them didn’t have even half of the auxiliary study tools like essay writing service help that you have. Still, they survived through it and built their careers. In this article, an expert essay writer for hire will tell you about the top five famous musicians who hold impressive degrees. Let’s dive in!

1. Brian May

We bet that each of you knows Queen – one of history’s most famous and loved bands of all time. Brian May is the band’s famous guitarist. Before becoming famous, Brian completed an undergraduate degree in physics at Imperial College London. After this, he continued his education to the doctoral level in astrophysics but had to put it on pause to build a career in music. You would think that after such a massive success as Queen had, Brian didn’t really have to come back to school. Nevertheless, he did come back after three decades and received his Ph.D.

2. John Legend

The story of the following famous musician should inspire you even more. John Legend is known to us for his heart-touching music. This award-winning artist has an incredibly successful career, and he also was a high achiever in college. Young John Legend managed to enroll at the University of Pennsylvania very early, being only 16 years old. What’s more, before he enrolled, he also declined offers from other well-known schools, including Harvard, Morehouse, and Georgetown.

He completed a BA degree specializing in Arts in English, with a focus on African-American literature. And he also earned a magna cum laude distinction when graduating in 1999. This story is truly inspiring. If John Legend could get an excellent degree so early, why can’t you? Besides, now there are so many services that are willing to help – read an honest essay writing service review to learn more while you are looking for a place where to order an essay.

3. Lionel Richie

The story of the education of this famous musician has many twists and turns. Lionel Richie started his studies at Tuskegee Institute in 1967. Originally, he wanted to enter the Episcopal priesthood. However, later, Lionel decided to take a major in economics and a minor in accounting. As you already know, instead of entering the priesthood, Lionel Richie built an exceptional career in music. And his degree actually came in handy for him later – knowing so much about economics and accounting, Lionel managed to navigate numerous business ventures in addition to his music career.

4. Dexter Holland

For many of us, The Offspring is one of our favorite bands during our teenagehood. The band is known worldwide for its great music. And looking at the band’s frontman Dexter Holland, who is a real rockstar, we bet that not many of you would say that this guy is also a holder of an impressive degree. In reality, Dexter started his education at the University of Southern California with a scholarship and received his BA (biology) and MA (molecular biology) degrees. He started his Ph.D. but also had to pause it for the sake of his band.

Nevertheless, 20 years later, Dexter Holland returned and received his molecular biology doctorate in 2017. So whenever you feel sick and tired from studying, just delegate your current tasks to the best paper writing services and take a pause. Then remember this stunning success story and keep moving toward your goals!

5. Coldplay

The next story is not about a specific artist but about a whole band. The four founders and participants of Coldplay all met at the dorm of the University College London in 1996. The band we all love was born at this school. Moreover, a few of their first songs were actually written at UCL. Speaking about degrees, the band’s bassist Guy Berryman only stayed in school for one year after meeting the rest of the band and dropped out. However, others completed their degrees:

Chris Martin, vocalist and pianist – Greek and Latin;

Will Champion, drummer – Anthropology;

Jonny Buckland, guitarist – Astronomy.

The Bottom Line

Without any doubt, studying in college or university isn’t easy. It requires dedication and commitment to get through all the challenges and complete your degree. Sometimes, it can feel like it’s not worth all your effort. But you should never stop there!

There are many famous and successful people with college degrees. As you now know, some of them completed their degrees even after building successful careers when they seemingly didn’t even need a degree anymore. So be sure to follow their lead and continue your education. After all, these days, you can always hire a professional essay writer online to relax and take off some of the load, and then get back to your studies rested.