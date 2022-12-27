What Does FaZe Rug Get at Starbucks?

If you’re a fan of FaZe Rug, you may have wondered what does he get at Starbucks. This question is actually one that’s asked by many people on social media sites. You may have seen one of the many FaZe Rug drink videos floating around, or heard about it from a friend. However, the truth is that there’s no exact answer to the question, but a TikTok user has shared a very similar drink.

YouTuber

If you’re a fan of YouTube, chances are you’ve heard of FaZe Rug. This American YouTuber is known for his prank videos and challenges. He’s also co-owner of the FaZe Clan, which is a virtual gaming community.

A few years ago, FaZe Rug was a student at Mira Mesa Senior High School in San Diego, California. When he dropped out, he became interested in pursuing his YouTube career. With the help of his brother, Brandon, he started a YouTube channel. The duo uploaded their first video on the same day. By the end of 2009, they had released three more videos.

Today, FaZe Rug’s name is synonymous with sour blue things. His YouTube channel has a staggering 10 million subscribers, making him one of the most subscribed gamer in the FaZe Clan. In fact, he’s so popular, that he’s been known to ‘get at’ Starbucks.

Although his ‘getting at’ of Starbucks is still a little bit under wraps, one of his fans has reportedly shared his own drink order with the barista. As a result, the barista has been able to create a customized recipe for FaZe Rug. For this drink, the barista combines vanilla bean powder, java chip, and strawberry drizzle.

Drink orders

There are a number of ways to get the best Starbucks beverage of the day. For instance, you can order a venti vanilla bean frappuccino with java chip. Or, you can order a grande vanilla bean cream frappuccino. Regardless of your beverage of choice, you’re bound to leave with a hefty bill. Of course, if you’re a fan of Josiah, you can order a custom drink to your specifications.

You’ll have to ask a member of the barista staff. Some of them might even be able to do it for you! But for most of us, that’s a tall order. Luckily for us, the internet is a great place to find out if a Starbucks worker is actually willing to go above and beyond the call of duty. One such person is Barista Josie. She posted a picture of the coffee shop with a sticker that said something about her custom request.

TikTok user shares a drink inspired by FaZe Rug

You’ve probably heard of the TikTok viral video. One of its many uses was to share a drink inspired by FaZe Rug at Starbucks. This isn’t the first time a TikTok user has done it. But it is the first time it’s been shared on the mainstream media. Here are a few tips for ordering a drink inspired by FaZe Rug.

First, you need to know that FaZe Rug is the co-owner of the FaZe Clan. This means that his signature drink is the most popular item among his followers. The beverage he’s referring to is a Starbucks Vanilla Bean Frappuccino with a java chip. There is also a fancier version of the same drink: a Venti Vanilla Bean Frappuccino with java chip.

Another tip to get the most out of a trip to Starbucks is to check out the coffee shop’s free refills policy. While it’s not available to everyone, it’s definitely worth a shot if you have a Rewards card. Just ask a barista!

Finally, the peaches and cream hot chocolate is a fun and unique take on the traditional hot chocolate. It tastes like a liquid peach cobbler. So while you may not be able to snag the beverage at Starbucks, you can make it at home.