The Drew Pawn Stars are a group of pawn stars who are not only very skilled, but they also work well together. This group includes Bob Yuhas, Rebecca Romney, Sean Rich, and Doc Phineas.

Drew Max

Drew Max is an autograph authentication expert on Pawn Stars. He is known to have ‘identified’ fraudulent sports memorabilia as authentic. In 2015, he was sued in New Jersey.

As a part of the show, he ‘identified’ a signed Andy Warhol sketch for $5. He is also the author of the book The Pocket Picker-for Fine Art, which is meant to help the average person make a profit from fine art.

During the eighth season, he appeared on Pawn Stars briefly. Steve has evaluated 160 items from the show. His first item was a glass frame that was signed by Kiss. It was featured in the episode “One Way Ticket”.

Among the other experts on the show, Rick Harrison has been there for 18 seasons. He has worked in the pawn business for over 20 years. Originally, he was a straight man. However, he has since become a bit of a Flanderized character.

Bob Yuhas

Bob Yuhas has mastered the art of restoring old stuff and making it look new again. He is the owner of Bob Yuhas Restorations, a small company specializing in the restoration of antiques. Some of his most interesting projects include a vintage safe that he is using to store a collection of ancient coins.

Other than his restorations, Yuhas is a well-known actor. He has appeared in a number of television series, most notably Mystery Diners. In one of the episodes, Yuhas is credited with the name of the night.

The Pawn Stars is an American reality television series that focuses on three generations of women running a pawn shop. It airs on TLC and Planet+ A&E in the United States, and C8 and CStar in Quebec. Most of the tv episodes are filmed in Wheaton, Illinois.

Rebecca Romney

If you love old books, you’ll love Rebecca Romney. She is an appraiser, rare book expert and author. She has an extensive background in the field and has appeared on TV shows such as Pawn Stars.

Rebecca Romney is a former manager of an antiquarian bookstore. She studied languages and has a great interest in the history of books. In fact, she holds a double major in linguistics and classics. Aside from her work as a bookseller, she also owns a company devoted to buying and selling books.

When she was young, she began to enjoy reading and writing. She even wrote articles for newspapers. However, she wasn’t sure what career path she wanted to follow. Fortunately, she fell in love with rare books.

After completing her studies, she began working at an antiquarian bookstore. It wasn’t long before she got the opportunity to write her first book.

Doc Phineas

If you are a fan of the History Channel’s PAWN STARS, you might have heard of Dr. Ken Kastle (aka Doc Phineas) but you might not be aware of his contribution to the show’s popularity. This well-traveled philosopher has made numerous appearances on the series, and has also been a regular contributor on Pawn Stars.

Besides his starring role on the show, he has a long list of accolades. He is a best man to Tony Curtis and served as the best bud of Jill Vandenberg, among many other honors. Aside from his onscreen presence, he has also made several contributions to the show’s behind the scenes production. For instance, he has designed 144 costumes for the show.

In 2007, he was able to make the leap to the cast of PAWN STARS and now appears in every episode. Previously, he was an actor on the popular comedy show JUNGLE JIM. As for his offscreen contributions, he has been featured in a number of other notable films and television shows.

Sean Rich

Pawn Stars is an American television series on the History Channel. The show features a group of men and women who work at the World Famous Gold and Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas. They are often called in to help appraise rare items.

There have been many different people who have appeared on the show over the years. Some of them are experts and others are buyers and sellers.

Experts are brought in on Pawn Stars to help determine whether items are authentic or fake. Typically, the main cast will not interact with customers. However, they do reappear in later seasons.

Sean Rich has been an expert on the show for many years. He has appeared in over 50 episodes. His expertise has helped raise the show’s profile.