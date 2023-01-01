The Aeneas and Julie Hernlen family is a close-knit family. They share a love of reading, writing, and performing. This family is also very active on Twitter, where they post daily updates about their lives.

The family of Tia Hernlen is upset with the police for not doing enough to save her after she was shot at the age of five. She was the center of the world of her parents, Aeneas and Julie Hernlen. This couple had lived together in Central Florida for the past few years. In 2005, Tia was born.

On Monday, the Hernlens were woken up by gunfire. It was reported that the shooter, David E. Johnson, had a pistol. He broke into the home, shot both of the parents, then killed himself. At the time, Aeneas was working for a sign company in Port Orange, Florida.

Earlier this month, Tia was visiting her grandparents in Florida. After she heard the gunshots, she called 911. Dispatcher Choufani kept the child on the phone until police arrived.

During the call, Tia described the house she lived in. She said it had a pink door. But now, she has not been seen. Although, there is no official report of her being missing, her family is trying to keep her from the press.

The lives of Aeneas and Julie Hernlen were tragically cut short. Their five-year-old daughter Tia Skye Hernlen woke up Monday morning to find her parents dead. She then called 911. It turns out her parents were killed in their bedroom.

David Edward Johnson, a man in his 20s, broke into the home of the couple and shot them. He was later arrested for drug charges and steroids, but prosecutors say he targeted the pair because he was a stalker.

Earlier this year, the couple filed a restraining order against Johnson. Circuit Judge Richard Graham ruled against the request, though. This is a bitter pill for the family. They are angry that the legal system failed to save their young family.

Tia, who was born in the United States, has no social media accounts and is believed to be living with relatives. Her grandparents live in Central Florida. There is also a trust fund set up by Gulf States Credit Union to help her.

Aeneas and Julie Hernlen were shot and killed by a man who mistakenly thought they had turned him in for drug possession. The alleged killer, David Edward Johnson, later killed himself in his home.

Aeneas Hernlen, 29, and his wife, Julie Morgan-Hernlen, 31, were shot and killed at their home in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., late Tuesday night. The couple was preparing to graduate from Daytona Beach Community College. They were reportedly accompanied by Tia, their 5-year-old daughter. Described as having American nationality, the family lived in Central Florida. Their home was described as green and pink, and had a nice view of the lake.

Aeneas and Julie Hernlen’s death has prompted the creation of a trust fund for Tia. According to authorities, the girl has been living with relatives. She has no Twitter or Facebook accounts, and her parents’ names are not publicly known. However, her relatives are upset with the legal system’s lack of action.

The girl’s family is now outraged that a 911 dispatcher failed to rescue her. It was reported that the dispatcher was also a mother. During the call, the dispatcher was asking questions to the child.

Aeneas Hernlen, 29, and Julie Morgan-Hernlen, 31, were killed in their home Monday night. Authorities said the young couple was shot in the head with a 9mm pistol. The man who killed the couple committed suicide later that day.

The victim’s family is outraged that the legal system failed to take action. They claim that Johnson was unemployed and had threatened the couple’s family.

Tracy Hernlen described Julie as intelligent and a normal person. She said the two of them would often go to the movies. Their daughter, Tia, was also often taken along.

It is unclear how the shooter broke into the Hernlen’s home, but investigators say they believe it was Johnson who forced his way in. He then shot the pair. According to police, he believed the pair had been involved in drug activity.

Johnson was arrested on drug charges in November. Authorities say he returned to the Hernlens’ home to kill himself. However, no suicide note was found.