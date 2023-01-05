Jacob Smith – A Skier From a Strong Family Background

Jacob Smith is a talented skier who has managed to make his mark in the world of skiing. He was born in the United Kingdom and has a very strong family background. His parents are both great skiers and his father is an Olympic skier. It is not surprising that he has developed a career in this field.

Father

Jacob Smith is 15 years old. He is blind and has grade two meningioma. This aggressive brain tumor is rare. But it has been successfully treated. Jacob has had four surgeries and a treatment that has lasted five years. The tumor has not returned since then.

Although he is legally blind, he can still see about 30 feet in front of him. When he was eight, his parents found out that Jacob was losing his vision. However, Jacob regained his skiing abilities despite the severe damage to his eyesight.

Jacob’s parents have supported him and helped him overcome his disability. They are proud of their son. As a child, he grew up skiing, which was the sport of his grandparents. During the winters, the family often went on ski trips to Montana.

His father’s biggest support was his career. In fact, his father has helped Jacob learn how to use his radio to help him navigate.

Skiing career

One of the most interesting things about Jacob Smith’s skiing career is that he is a blind skier. Sadly, he lost his vision at a young age. However, he regained his skiing ability after undergoing several surgeries.

He was first introduced to skiing at the age of three. He learned how to navigate the slopes with the help of his father.

At the age of eight, doctors diagnosed him with a brain tumor. The tumor was aggressive and caused Jacob to lose his eyesight. Thankfully, it has not returned since.

To date, Jacob Smith has undergone four surgeries and has been through radiation therapy. In the meantime, his father has helped guide him on cliffs and has provided him with an effective two way radio.

Although Jacob’s vision has not improved, he has learned to deal with it in a much more positive manner. He has developed an impressive set of skills and is able to ski Big Sky regularly.