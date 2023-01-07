If you want to be rich, then you need to find the best ways to make a lot of money. This is why many people are turning to the Internet to get rich, but you must know which strategies to use to become rich in a short period of time.

Age

The age of Kiruthiha Kulendiren is not revealed to the public. However, there are a few tidbits that are known to exist. There is a hint of a career path, a possible love affair and a child.

Kiruthiha Kulendiren was born in Sri Lanka, but left with her family to escape the country’s civil war. She has settled in Canada. Her daughter was born in December 2001. Although she has never released a birthdate, it is believed that she is a late 40s woman.

Ram Selvarajah is a Canadian based IT specialist. He also works for the government of Ontario. His LinkedIn profile lists his position as a systems analyst. With a Twitter account and Instagram handle, he may be equally visible online.

While the age of Kiruthiha Kulendiren might be an unknown, she has an admirable record of following through on the things that matter. A tweet about her latest film role, a photo of her with her daughter and a mention of her role in the Netflix adolescent comedy, Never Have I Ever, are all signs of an active social life.

Nationality

Kiruthiha Kulendiren was born in Sri Lanka, but moved to Canada as a child to escape the civil war in her home country. She is now a mother of two and a successful actress and model. She has a net worth of $150,000.

She is married to Ram Selvarajah, a Sri Lankan who has a background in the IT field. They met in college and have been married for 15 years. Since 2008, Ram has worked for the government of Ontario as a systems analyst. He has also been a team leader.

The youngest of the couple, Maitreyi, is an American citizen, but her parents are from Tamil Nadu, India. She is the daughter of a business consultant and a Tamil singer. Her father, Ram Selvarajah, fled to Canada after the Sri Lankan civil war broke out. Initially, Maitreyi was a student at Rutgers University in New Jersey, but she switched her major to human rights and equity analysis.

Net worth

Kiruthiha Kulendiren is a Tamil descent. She immigrated to Canada with her family after the Sri Lankan civil war. Her daughter Maitreyi is an actress. Her net worth is estimated at $500 thousand. However, the figure is private.

The actress has not yet posted her birthdate online. However, she is expected to be in her late 40s. Whether she is married or single is also unknown. Nevertheless, she has received positive reviews from critics.

During her teenage years, Maitreyi was not interested in acting. But in high school, she participated in a theater show. After the high school graduation, she began her acting career. She started to work on a web series and received good response from the audience. She was later offered a brand ambassadorship from a clothing brand.

She appeared in a series called Sidewalks Entertainment. She was awarded a nomination for the Independent Spirit Award in 2021.

According to her biography, Maitreyi has earned her wealth through her acting career. She has appeared in several movies and web shows.

Social media presence

If you’re a fan of Canadian actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, you’re probably wondering what her social media presence is like. The actress is extremely active on Instagram. Her followers are estimated to be around 4.1 million. She has a large following of Tamil fans. However, there is very little information about her life.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is a Canadian actress who has become quite popular due to her role in Netflix’s series Never Have I Ever. This is her first foray into the world of Hollywood. Before her debut in the show, Ramakrishnan had a dream of becoming an animator for Pixar. After she graduated from secondary school, she auditioned for various films. It was during her performances in school productions that she was chosen to be part of the cast.

Maitreyi’s parents are Sri Lankan. Both her parents moved to Canada as refugees. She was born in Ontario. Currently, she is 20 years old. As of 2019, Ramakrishnan has a huge fan following on Instagram. In fact, her Instagram account has more than 25,000 followers.