A Lawsuit Against Laura Ayala Clarke

Laura Ayala Clarke is a beautiful young woman who has been accused of multiple crimes. She is currently facing charges for her involvement with a fraudulent loan company. This is just the latest chapter in a long and tumultuous career. She is also currently in a lawsuit for her involvement in a sexually violent incident.

Background

If you are interested in learning more about Laura Ayala Clarke, you may be curious to know her background. While it is not known exactly what her family’s name is, she is a popular actress and voice talent who is known for her roles on television shows like Medium and Doctor House. She has also been known for her social media presence. You can learn more about her by checking out her Instagram page with 1814 followers.

Laura Ayala was one of the many girlfriends of Aurora, Illinois Mayor Richard Irvin. However, her friendship with the mayor was cut off after an episode. It has now been claimed that Irvin “fixed” the incident. The mayor denied these accusations, but the police report said that he did try to manipulate charges against Niceta.

Boyfriend

Richard Irvin, Aurora’s mayor, had a girlfriend named Laura Ayala Clarke. The two have a son. At the time of the incident, Laura Ayala was on bail for assaulting a security guard at a cannabis business. She was given the best legal representation she could have gotten, and it turned out to be a relatively minor incident.

The best way to explain the incident would be to describe it as the security guard and Laura Ayala Clarke getting into a heated argument. Security guards had been attempting to grab the 35-year-old woman’s arm, but she was uncooperative. When the argument escalated, she struck the guard in the leg.

She also kicked the guard in the abdomen. The security guard eventually asked her to leave, but she refused. Eventually, she decided to take her frustration out on the police.

Social media platforms

If you’re a fan of the TV show Law and Order: SVU, then you might know that Laura Ayala Clarke, a former actress, Deputy Editor at Watch in the Know by Yahoo, and wife of Richard Irvin, the mayor of Aurora, Illinois, has a social media presence. With more than 1814 followers on Instagram, a Twitter account and a LinkedIn page, her online footprint is impressive indeed. However, her online social activity has also been a source of controversy, most notably her use of Twitter to send a message about her arrest for assaulting a security guard at a marijuana business. Despite this, she was released on bail and given the right legal representation. This was a major accomplishment in the eyes of the public and legal professionals alike, and should be commended for the time and effort it took to make it all happen.

Charges

In May of 2014, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin’s girlfriend Laura Ayala Clarke was arrested for assaulting a security guard at a marijuana business. She was charged with battery of an official or employee.

The incident happened at Zen Leaf in Aurora. Richard Irvin, who is running for Illinois governor, was there at the time. He is now vying to be the state’s chief executive officer, and he wants to make law and order a priority.

A security guard was attempting to keep Laura Ayala Clarke out of the store. When she refused, the guard sprayed her with pepper spray. During the incident, the police arrived to arrest Ayala, who is still on bail for assaulting a cannabis business safety officer.

Laura Ayala-Clarke told officers she was planning to file a lawsuit against the security guard for battery. She also said she had been drinking. Her actions prompted the officer to call the store’s supervisor.

Lawsuit

The lawsuit against Laura Ayala Clarke is a little over a year old. She’s been on bail and accused of assaulting a cannabis business security officer. However, her legal woes are far from over. It seems like a few nitpicky details have gone unnoticed.

On December 21, 2017, a Zen Leaf Cannabis Dispensary employee was speaking with a store visitor in the parking lot when she was approached by a security officer. After the encounter, Ayala-Clarke slapped the employee around, but did not do so on purpose. This prompted a supervisor to call the police. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

Apparently, the same ol’ security guy did not get the credit he deserved. He was called into the office to review the incident. As luck would have it, the security officer was armed with pepper spray. But, it turns out he was actually in the wrong place at the wrong time.