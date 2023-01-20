Seth Cumming has always been a well-known figure in the arts and entertainment industry. He’s acted in various TV shows and movies, and was a writer for a number of them. However, he’s best known for his work in The Office, which was his first big breakout role. Since then, he’s been working on a number of other projects, and is now starring in the new comedy series, Seth Cumming’s New Job.

Robert Rinder

Robert Rinder and Seth Cummings have been together for more than ten years. They first met when they were working in the same field. In 2013, they married in Ibiza, Spain. The wedding ceremony was officiated by Benedict Cumberbatch.

Before working for the law firm, Seth Cumming was a political advisor for former Conservative chancellor George Osborn. In addition, he attended the London School of Economics. While he was a student, he double majored in economics and philosophy.

In 2005, he joined the consulting firm Accenture as an analyst. He is also a writer.

During his undergraduate years, he studied at the Victoria University of Manchester. Afterwards, he moved to London to earn a law degree.

University College London

University College London is the third largest university in the United Kingdom. It is also the largest public institution of higher learning in the country. The school is often abbreviated as LSE.

Three Stone law firm

Despite his achievements, Seth is very private. He has not revealed his personal details, such as his birth date and parents. Nonetheless, he has been married to Rinder for almost eleven years.

Before joining the law firm of Joseph Hage Aaronson LLP, Seth was a Barrister for Three Stone. This law firm provides specialized advice on matters pertaining to tax cases, banking and judicial review. The firm also undertakes litigation and arbitration.

Seth has been zealous in upholding the law. He has appeared regularly as a junior advocate in the High Court and in the Court of Appeal.

Benedict Cumberbatch

When Judge Rinder married Seth Cummings in Ibiza in 2013, the wedding was officiated by Benedict Cumberbatch. The British actor has a long friendship with Rinder. Previously, they attended Manchester University together.

Despite being best friends, the two had a quiet, professional relationship. Their wedding was kept to a minimum. However, one of the guests at the event, entrepreneur Ivan Massow, posted pictures of the ceremony on Facebook.

Cumberbatch and Rinder met while studying at Manchester University. After meeting, they became close friends. They became a couple, but kept their relationship private. Although, when Cumberbatch was cast in a role as Dr. Stephen Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, his relationship with Rinder grew stronger.

The two eventually got married in a civil ceremony in Ibiza. They were both friends of the same person, but didn’t know each other well before they began dating. Before he was famous, he was a political adviser to former Chancellor George Osborne.