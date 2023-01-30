Air Force Captain Riki Meyers and Adam Kinzinger

Air Force Captain Riki Meyers is an interesting personality. Not only is she known for her work as a singer and songwriter, but she is also a highly decorated and well-respected military officer. She has received numerous awards, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Adam Kinzinger’s relationship with Sofia Boza-Holman

Adam Kinzinger is a U.S. Representative from Illinois. He serves on the House select committee, which is part of the Republican Party. His district covers parts of DeKalb, Boone and Grundy counties. During the midterms, Kinzinger defeated Democrat Debbie Halvorson.

Adam Kinzinger is married to Sofia Boza Holman. Their wedding took place in Antigua, Guatemala on Valentine’s Day in 2020. The couple reportedly met in flight school in Oklahoma.

Adam Kinzinger was born on February 27, 1978 in Kankakee, Illinois. He is the son of Rus and Betty Jo Kinzinger. From his youth, he was taught the importance of hard work and the value of faith.

A few years after he graduated from Normal Community West High School, he attended Illinois State University. After graduation, he went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in political science. As a member of the Air National Guard, Kinzinger serves as a lieutenant colonel. Earlier, he also served in the Illinois Senate, where he worked on the Republican Party.

Adam and Sofia have been dating since last summer. They got engaged in June and reportedly tied the knot in February. It is unclear how they first met, but it is likely they were both friends of their respective colleagues.

According to Adam Kinzinger’s Twitter, his wife works as a press secretary for the United States Department of Homeland Security. Before joining the government, she was a communications advisor at the Republican National Committee. She also worked as a staff assistant for Speaker of the House John A. Boehner.

Adam Kinzinger’s voting record on issues involving cannabis

In the wake of President Trump’s inauguration, Congressman Adam Kinzinger has been a prominent figure in the media. He has been accused of breaking with his party on numerous issues. Some are wondering whether he’s planning to seek a higher office.

The Republican Representative from Illinois recently launched a new campaign. It’s aimed at attacking the roots of Trumpism.

According to reports, Kinzinger has a huge war chest. He has accepted money from various sources, including lobbyists, health professionals, and securities. His network has also begun to focus more on Republican primaries.

Kinzinger is also a fiscal hawk. During his tenure in Congress, he has voted against many of President Trump’s attempts to raise taxes. However, he hasn’t taken any clear position on other taxes.

On top of that, he’s supported a variety of government programs. He voted for a tax cut and jobs act, and he’s opposed the DREAM Act and the death penalty. But, he hasn’t supported clean energy incentives.

And, he’s voted against many of President Trump’s efforts to enact legislation to make government more transparent. For example, he voted against the Enhanced Background Check Act and the No Subsidies Without Verification Act.

As a result, he’s also received a lot of criticism for breaking with his party on issues like abortion and the LGBT community. He also opposed the protection of pre-existing conditions.

Adam Kinzinger’s net worth

As the representative of Illinois’ 16th congressional district, Adam Kinzinger has a large fan base on social media sites. His Twitter account has more than 758.6 thousand followers, and he has a large fan base on Instagram.

Before he was elected to the United States Congress, Kinzinger served in the Air Force as a pilot. He also worked for the Air force Special Operations Command. During his time in the Air Force, Kinzinger was deployed to the US/Mexico border.

Kinzinger has a lot of interests, but he is most known for his focus on national security. In recent years, he has worked on healthcare reform and trade policy. During his tenure in Congress, he has voted in favor of repealing major parts of the Affordable Care Act.

Adam Kinzinger has a very high net worth. He has an estimated net worth of $23 million.

His father, Rus Kinzinger, is a CEO of several faith-based organizations. The family lives in Jacksonville, Florida. However, Adam Kinzinger spent part of his youth in Illinois. At the age of 18, he graduated from the Normal Community West High School.

After college, he worked as an intern for former U.S. senator Peter Fitzgerald. Kinzinger has also worked as an associate attorney in a Chicago law firm. Previously, he had been appointed to a KC-135 Stratotanker pilot. Eventually, he started flying RC-26 surveillance aircraft.