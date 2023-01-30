‘Avatar 2’ also surpasses ‘The Force Awakens’ and becomes the fourth highest-grossing film in history

By the end of this week we knew that Avatar: The Sense of Water had surpassed the box office Avengers: Endgame, with which he entered the quintet of films with the highest grossing of all time. was just behind Star Wars: The Force Awakensas the fourth highest-grossing film in history, and the film by James Cameron He did not even need to finish the weekend to also surpass his mark. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel to Avatar has managed to add 2,074 million of dollars, exceeding 2,071 million of the film of JJ Abrams. In this way, it becomes the fourth highest-grossing film and runs into a podium where we have up to three Cameron films with the highest grossing ever achieved. In this way, the Top 3 that avatar 2 it has in front of itself titanic with 2,194 millions, stalking Avengers: Endgame with 2,790 and finally to the first Avatar, with 2,920. It is a somewhat inbred top: Cameron has directed three of the five films that lead the ranking, and four of these five have been exhibited by Disney (a possible triumph due to the absorption of Fox by the House of Mouse about four years ago). end game it was briefly the top-grossing film until re-releases of Avatar moved it back into the lead, and analysts speculate whether the sense of water It would also exceed the 2,194 million of Titanic. Avatar 2 continues to add viewers, but in the coming weeks it could run into an obstacle to continue climbing.

And it is that, coinciding with Valentine's Day, Titanic is going to be re-released with a remastered version in 3D, with which it could fatten its figures (as it happened with Avatar to its re-releases in China) while another premiere with the capacity to slow down is approaching. from The Sense of Water. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Marvel Phase 5 begins this February 17th, although we should not end the harvest of triumphs of Cameron's film yet; after all, these milestones come after forecasts that are pessimistic, which in no way foreshadowed such an escalation. In any case, and no matter how the ranking is, there is no stopping Cameron in his will to make three more sequels from Avatar, planning to launch avatar 3 the December 20, 2024.