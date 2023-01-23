Panasonic launches MZW2004 OLED TV with higher brightness

The MZW2004 is Panasonic’s flagship model for 2023 and features an advanced new screen and thermal management system, alongside a host of improvements in image processing, gaming and sound.

Panasonic MZW2004: Higher brightness

The MZW2004 (MZ2000) is equipped with the new ‘Master OLED Ultimate’ module from Panasonic. This module consists of a screen with Micro Lens Array – lenses that concentrate the light from the pixels – and a new multi-layer thermal management system. This has led to a big step up in brightness, with an increase in peak brightness of around 150% and an average brightness that’s also improved over last year’s models. Like previous models, the MZW2004 (MZ2000) supports a variety of HDR formats, including Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive and HLG Photo, the format that can display photos in HDR.The new MZW2004 (MZ2000) also offers an enhanced Filmmaker Mode that ensures viewers enjoy content exactly as the performers and artists intended. Ambient light color temperature detection has been improved for Filmmaker Mode, enabling accurate image reproduction in all lighting conditions. For example, if the ambient light is warm, the color temperature is lowered, and dark tones are brightened in a very bright environment.

Panasonic MZW2004: Gaming

With support for HDMI 2.1 features, full 4K resolution, a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, low latency and input lag, VRR and AMD Freesync Premium, the MZW2004 (MZ2000) is also suitable for serious gamers. The OLED TV is also compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC. When connected to a system using an NVIDIA RTX graphics card, it automatically optimizes input lag and VRR settings for tear-free, stutter-free gaming sessions on an NVIDIA validated and recognized TV. The new True Game Mode brings all the color accuracy features available for movies to the world of gaming. Enhanced HDR tone mapping provides source-oriented viewing from the gaming device. In addition, the True Game Mode can be calibrated and the Calman Calibrated logo is displayed after adjustment with the Calman color calibration software. Panasonic also introduces new Gaming Sound Modes and the updated Game Control Board. For example, this allows setting the RPG (Role-Playing Game) Sound Mode, which gives users the feeling that they are immersed in the virtual world of the game. The FPS (First-Person Shooter) Mode accurately pinpoints the location of sound, allowing users to hear subtle sounds such as footsteps.

Panasonic MZW2004: Sound

Just like last year, the top model OLED TV comes with a complete speaker system, including speakers on top of the TV that reflect sound to the user via the ceiling. Dolby Atmos is therefore supported. Panasonic calls this system 360° Soundscape. For 2023, the Bass Booster algorithm has been renewed. When selected through the menu, the algorithm produces deep, responsive bass. The array speakers, placed side by side across the entire width of the TV, behind the front speaker grille, enable a wider, more accurate sound field. Also, the relative sound volume in different parts of the room can be adjusted. The MZW2004 (MZ2000) offers three Sound Focus modes: Pinpoint Mode, which allows the sound to be focused on one specific point; Area Mode, which allows the sound to be moved to a group of people in a specific part of the room; and Spot Mode that boosts the volume at one point while others can still hear the sound.

Panasonic MZW2004: My Home Screen 8.0

The MZW2004 (MZ2000) features the latest version of Panasonic’s My Home Screen operating system. Version 8.0 comes with a number of small improvements, including for people with a visual impairment.

Price and availability

Panasonic will share more details at a later date, including prices and availability of the MZW2004 series (Netherlands) and MZ2000 series (Belgium).