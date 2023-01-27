From fantasy to thriller, through comedy and science fiction, streaming will have all kinds of genres these days to engage viewers. Prepare the blanket and the popcorn to withstand the winter cold, along with some of the productions of the moment. Then, 10 recommended series to watch this weekend on Netflix, Amazon, HBO and other platforms:

The Snow Girl (Netflix)

Jesus Mesas and Javier Andres Roig are the creators of the new Spanish Netflix miniseries, which adapts the homonymous literary success by Javier Castillo. Starring Milena Smiththe double nominee for the Goya Awards, and the incombustible Jose Coronado, The snow girl begins with the disappearance of a girl in the middle of a procession of the Three Kings. A trainee journalist begins the investigation together with a veteran colleague, parallel to that of Inspector Millán (Aixa Villagran). A quest that will make everyone face their worst monsters.

Unfiltered Therapy (Apple TV+)

From the creators of Ted Lasso comes the new comedy starring Harrison Ford and Jason Segel, who also acts as a co-writer. The fiction tells the story of a grieving therapist (Segel), who begins to break the rules and tell his patients what he thinks, leaving all ethics behind. Terapia sin filtro also has in its distribution with Christa Miller, Jessica Williams or Michael Urieamong others.

The Lazarus Project (AMC+)

The BAFTA winner for Best Mini-Series in 2015 for Our World WarJoe Barton, is behind the script for one of the British series of the moment. The Lazarus Project mixes suspense, action and fantasy to tell the story of George, an ordinary man who discovers that he has gone back in time, reversing the events of the last six months. A secret organization will contact him to use his gifts for the benefit of society, but with great power always comes great responsibility. The actor Paapa Essieduknown for his work on gangs of london Y I could destroy you is placed in the skin of the protagonist.

Lockwood Agency (Netflix)

Based on the novel by Jonathan Stroud, It is a new fantasy series for Netflix, created by the director of The boy who could be king, Joe Cornish. Set in a London in which teenage ghost hunters fight against the most dangerous spirits, among the agencies in charge of it we find the little girl Lockwood & Co.. There, two teenagers and a girl with psychic powers work, without adult supervision, on a mystery that could change the course of history.

Memoirs of a Writer (Filmin)

After the Danish jeanette nordahl will give away to the public in 2020 the television series When the dust settles, the creator launches a new project, Memoirs of a writer. A biopic of the writer Karen Blixenauthor of works such as Memories of Africa, in which Connie Nielsen (gladiator, Wonder Woman) she plays the author on her return to Denmark after many years in East Africa. A complex moment in which she has divorced, she is sick and has no money, but that will lay the foundations for the success that she will come to soon.

Mila in the multiverse (Disney+)

In the midst of the explosion of the cinematographic multiverses, the new Brazilian series Mila in the multiverse tells of the very special gift that young Mila receives on her 16th birthday: the possibility of traveling to different parallel universes to search for her missing mother. A case related to the persecution of a mysterious group and for which the young woman will need the help of her best friends. Laura Luz (Overcoming absence) leads the cast of fiction.

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Adaptation of the Naughty Dog video game franchise, that takes us to a post-apocalyptic world. Set 20 years after everything went wrong due to an infection, the famous Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) he will have to save the little girl Ellie (Bella Ramsey) from the quarantine zone, a place where his life is in danger. A trip together that will reveal the importance that the young woman could have for humanity. The series created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) It also has actors of the stature of Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Melanie Lynskey, John Hannah and Nick Offerman.

Extraordinary (Disney+)

In Disney+’s commitment to fantasy, the Extraordinary comedy lands alongside Mila in the multiverse, which addresses the story of a young woman in a world where everyone receives their superpowers at 18 years of age. However, at 25 she still hasn’t and she feels like she’s falling behind her, while her roommates try to keep her from falling into her abyss. Jen (Mairéad Tyers, Belfast) he will set out to discover his power by all means. A

Makanai: The Maiko Cook (Netflix)

The winner of the Cannes Palme d’Or Hirokazu Koreeda (A Family Affair) premieres series on Netflix, based on the eponymous manga created by Aiko Koyama. Makanai: The Maiko’s Cook tells the story of two inseparable friends who move to Kyoto to fulfill their dream of becoming a maiko, an apprentice geisha. However, their lives will take very different paths. Mayu Matsuoka (A Silent Voice), nana mori (The time with you) and Ai Hashimoto (Parasite. Part 1) star in the new fiction.

The Platform (Prime Video)

A series recommended even by Stephen King himself. Set on the Kinloch Bravo oil platform, off the Scottish coast on North Mars, the series tells of the return of a crew to land. A moment in which a mysterious and dense fog breaks through, causing them to find themselves cut off from all communication with the outside world. A fiction starring lain glen (Game of Thrones), Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek) or Mark Addy (In spite of everything), among others.