‘The Last of Us’ repeats the musical phenomenon of ‘Stranger Things’: ‘Long Long Time’, by Linda Ronstadt, goes viral thanks to the series

The Last Of Us, the new HBO series based on the video game, is being a success among its viewers. One of the reasons is his soundtrackwhich is recovering classics from the music industry to bring them up to date. The first was Never Let Me Down Again by Depeche Mode. This song played on the first chapterthus managing to win the hearts of everyone who sees him with the story of Frank and Bill. In the third chapter Linda Ronstadt and her song Long Long Time have been honoredlaunched in 1970. After the broadcast of the chapter, the reproductions of the song grew by 4.9% on Spotify, as reported on the platform’s own Twitter account.”Ah so we all got our hearts broken“, they joke in the tweet. Also, the song has reached TikTok and even Ronstadt herself has taken advantage of this recognition to publish a performance of her interpreting it on her networks. Long Long Time appears up to three times in the chapter. “I knew the song needed to touch on certain issues of longing, pain, and infinitely unrequited love.“, tells Craig Mazin, one of the creators of the series, to Variety. This phenomenon has already occurred in more series. They have done Stranger Things with Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush, and Wednesday with bloody mary of Lady Gaga.