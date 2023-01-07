CES 2023 round-up: the battle for the brightest TV and the magic word Matter

Smart home

The key word in the field of smart home this fair was easy to guess and actually to fill in in advance: Matter. The new smart home standard Matter has to become all the rage in 2023 and can best be described as the first truly universal standard in the smart home field. Regardless of product or platform, once they support Matter they can work together. No wonder then that we came across the word Matter very often during CES 2023. That’s how we started at SwitchBot. The well-known manufacturer of all kinds of sensors, cameras and of course the smart curtain solution Curtains has introduced a new Hub. The SwitchBot Hub 2 will of course get support for Matter. Samsung is also doing a great job. The South Korean manufacturer announced that its televisions will become a full-fledged smart home hub, including support for Matter. The new SmartThings Station, Samsung’s new hub that is hidden under a wireless charger, will also support Matter. Bosch will also dive full into Matter in 2023. The Smart Home Controller II is the first product to receive an update to Matter and Bosch will also launch Matter-enabled products in the new year.Fortunately, in addition to Matter, there were also plenty of other new products on display during CES 2023 in Las Vegas. It is not for nothing that we already saw at the end of 2022 that the Household category is taking a huge refuge among Dutch households in the smart home area. If it’s up to Samsung, we’ll continue with that, because the new Bespoke Infinite Line comes with a smart fridge, freezer and wine fridge. Roborock is also active in the household category, as the company is introducing three new robot vacuum cleaners. The Roborock S8 series takes everything off your hands. The S8 Pro Ultra in particular is unique with the new RockDock Ultra. This not only empties the robot vacuum cleaner, but also washes the mop, refills the water tank and throws the dirty water away again. This comes with a price tag, because $ 1,600 is very expensive for a robot vacuum cleaner. If it is up to Withings, our bathroom will also become smarter, because the company is launching the Withings U-Scan. This refined toilet block measures your urine and can therefore tell you exactly how your health is doing. Also in the household category, the Upgrade Kit from manufacturer Eve. This makes your old roller blinds smart. The Upgrade Kit comes with a motor, new mounting brackets and covers and should in principle make every traditional roller blind with a string smart. Do you also want Ambilight with your television, but you don’t have a Philips TV? If it’s up to Nanoleaf, you don’t have to. The new Nanoleaf 4D TV Smarter Kit turns any television into an Ambilight TV. The camera in combination with the light strip colors exactly with the action on the screen. In 2023, Nanoleaf will also introduce unique switches that must respond to the rhythm of your household. IKEA finally comes with a new air quality sensor. You can connect this to the new Dirigera hub and the Starkvind air purifiers and you can make it part of the Home Smart app including scenes and automation rules. Aqara will launch four new products in 2023, including a smart lock, video doorbell, LED strip and a very smart motion sensor that can see people even when they are sitting completely still. U-Scan from Withings after. It was mainly Matter that struck the clock. Let’s hope Matter can live up to it in 2023 and really shake up the smart home market. If ‘everything can work with everything’, the smart home market is really on its way to maturity.