5 recommended Netflix, Amazon or HBO series for this week

It’s here! 2023 has arrived and, with it, one of the most anticipated premieres for months. This week, the platform HBO Max invites us to rediscover the story of Joel and Ellie at the hands of Peter Pascal Y Bella Ramsey. Likewise, while Amazon Prime Video proposes to accompany Al Pacino Y Logan Lerman on his ultimate hunt, Netflix takes us back to the 90s, invites us to delve into the story of the sorceress Nak Su and proposes to discover what would happen if a black candidate tried his luck in the French presidential elections.

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Assassin’s Creed had Michael Fassbender, Uncharted had Tom Holland, and now, The Last of Us has to Peter Pascal. Beside Bella Ramsey, The Mandalorian now stars in the long-awaited adaptation of the 2013 video game produced by Naughty Dog for PlayStation 3. In an apocalyptic world in which a global pandemic has devastated everything, Joel and Ellie must fight for their survival in what has become the reunion of both actors after their days in Game of Thrones as Lyanna Mormont and Oberyn Martell. Created by the Emmy winner craig mazin (Chernobyl) and by the director of the original video game Neil Druckmanthe new HBO Max series will have the same Spanish dubbing interpreters as the video game.

That ’90s Show (Netflix)

In the middle of 2023, the 90s are the new 70s and V-neck shirts and disco music are long gone. Now, those teenagers who spent their lives in their parents’ basement are adults (responsible?) who wear suits and have children. Bonnie and Terry Turner, creators of That ’70s Show, come back to tell us what happened to that group of friends from Point Place. The sequel to the popular 1998 comedy series will chronicle the life of Eric’s daughter (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) during his summer at his grandparents’ house (debra jo rupp Y kurtwood smith). In addition, it will also feature the appearance of Ashton Kutcher Y Mila Kunis in their roles as Michael and Jackie.

Hunters 2T (Amazon Prime Video)

The first installment of Hunters it promised a lot. whatAl Pacino Y Logan Lerman in a series about Nazi hunters? Yes please. With a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Drama (Al Pacino), the production created by david weil and produced by Jordan Peele follows an eclectic group of hunters who hunt down former top Nazi officials through the streets of New York in 1977. This week, the thriller premieres its second and final season, in which the possibility that Hitler is still alive and residing in South America will reunite the team (which is joined by Jerrika Hinton and the Oscar nominee jennifer jason leigh) for the ultimate hunt.

Alchemy of Souls 2T (Netflix)

In its huge K-drama run of 2022, Netflix debuted alchemy of souls, a South Korean fantasy romance series that follows the story of the powerful sorceress Nak Su as she tries to regain her power after being trapped in the body of another woman. Conceived as a two-part story by its creators, the sisters hongthe second installment arrives this week on Netflix with Lee Jae-wook in the lead role of Jang Uk, while Go Yoon Jung takes over from jung somin as a female lead.

President by Accident (Netflix)

“Aren’t you sick of us being beaten down by white politicians? No one represents ours.” This is how the trailer begins president by accidentthe new French comedy on Netflix that follows the story of Stephan Blé (Jean Pascal Zadi), a monitor at a youth center in Paris who is fighting to win the presidential elections. But this is not the United States and, in a country where “being the manager of McDonald’s is already a success”, Blé will discover (or, rather, confirm) that winning votes against a white candidate will not be easy.Do you want to be up-to-date with all the new movies and series? Sign up for our newsletter.