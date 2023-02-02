Electricity consumption in Spain decreased by 4.1% in January

Demand for electric power in Spain it stood at 22,052 gigawatt hours (GWh) during the month of January, 3% less than that registered in the same month of the previous year, according to Red Eléctrica. If the effects of working hours and temperatures are taken into account, the demand decreases by 4.1%. During this month, renewable energy production has been 40.9% higher than that of the same month of 2022and has reached a record figure of 13,742 GWh of monthly generation, thus achieving a share of 57.4% of the total mix. Driven by renewables, the production of the set of technologies that do not emit carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent has also registered a new all-time high of 18,827 GWhmore than 80% of the total generation in Spain, and have reached levels of up to 90.7% during some hours of the month.

Furthermore, the favorable weather conditions this month, with steady and moderate winds, have promoted that wind power be the first source of electricity generation with a contribution of 31.5% of the total, according to the provisional data available this Thursday. This technology has increased its monthly production by 39.2% compared to the same month last year. 2022 and has recorded 7,537 GWh. In January, this technology has been responsible for two days of more than 50% of the daily energy generatedbeing that of the 8th the one that reached a new ceiling by contributing 53.1% of the mix. For its part, photovoltaic solar, with 1,668 GWh recorded in January, increased its production by 6.3% compared to last year, obtaining a share of 7%. Hydraulics, which had had little contribution to the Spanish generation structure for several months, increased by 93.8% in January compared to the same month in 2022reaching 4,042 GWh, data that represents 16.9% of the total.

Peninsular demand falls by 3.2%

At the peninsular level, the electricity demand was 20,834 GWh, 3.2% lower than that of January 2022, a variation that decreases to 4.4% once the effects of the calendar and the weather have been taken into account. The group of peninsular renewables generated almost 60% of the total in January, according to the provisional data available this Thursday, which show a record production of 13,558 GWh, 40.6% more than in the same month of the previous year. For their part, emission-free technologies contributed 83.1% of the total. The peninsular generation structure for January is also led by wind power, which has been responsible for 32.4% of the total with 7,403 GWh produced during this month, 38.3% more than in January 2022.

In the Balearic Islands, the demand for electricity in January is estimated at 453,756 MWh, 2.4% lower than that registered in January 2022 and 2.5% less if the effects of working hours and temperatures.Regarding generation, the combined cycle, with 75.7% of the energy produced in the Balearic Islandswas the first source of the islands this month. For its part, the renewable energy and without equivalent CO2 emissions generated in the Balearic community represented 8.1% of the total. In addition, the submarine link between the Peninsula and Mallorca contributed during this month to cover 27.2% of the Balearic electricity demand. For its part, in the Canary Islands the demand for electricity in January was 731,584 MWh, 2. 6% more. Again, if the effects of the calendar and temperatures are taken into account, demand was 2.2% higher compared to the same month of the previous year. Regarding electricity generation in the Canary Islands, also the combined cycle, with 39.4% of the total, was the first source in the month of January.Renewables and emission-free technologies increased by 95.7% compared to January 2022 and reached a share of 21.5% of production, with the wind contribution being 18.3%.