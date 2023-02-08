Don’t get all the hype around ChatGPT? 13 ways in which you can use this AI in your day to day

ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot from the specialized company OpenAI (co-founded by Elon Musk and Sam Altman, who we already told you about), has given a lot to talk about since its latest updates. Its results are so surprising that even the founder of Google’s email service, Gmail, has pointed out that In a few years these technologies will replace the current search engines.We still cannot know with certainty what it can achieve, but what seems clear is that the incipient ChatGPT going to revolutionize the way users browse the Internet and interact with technology. However, many still don’t know (or don’t understand) the reason for their success. In this article we tell you some of the many functions you can already perform with this AI and that invite some to think that it could be a rival for Google.

Compose emails for you in different tones

The messages you write to send a CV to a company or to request information from an entity are not done in the same tone as those you send to your friend on WhatsApp. If you are not used to being so formal writing, you can write the base data to ChatGPT and have it do it for you.

Ask for the structure of your work

Although it is frowned upon for an AI to do a job for you, it can help you shape it. you can ask him the structure or template of a particular report and take it as a guide to know where to start.

Improve your writing style

An AI does not work miracles and may not turn your simple text into a Don Quixote de la Mancha, but it can correct scoresuse simpler phrases and Avoid confusing compositions.

As translator or dictionary

The OpenAI tool is an alternative to the famous Google Translator. Just by asking him to define a word or translate a text to another language, ChatGPT does it instantly.

Help with spreadsheets

The Excel program can be complicated to handle for many, but It is an especially useful and dynamic tool if you know how to use it. For beginners who find it difficult to understand how it works, they can resort to ChatGPT.

Ask for health advice

Although ChatGPT itself recommends going to a professional and not self-diagnosing, a user can know the symptoms that could alert you that you have a disease thanks to the AI. In the event that many signs are detected persistently, the machine invites you to go to the doctor and have an evaluation done.

The step by step of a recipe

This tool can teach you to get started in the kitchen or to prepare new dishes that you have never made before just by asking for a recipe. He will tell you the ingredients you need and explain the process you must follow.

Learn to write or paint like a concrete artist

Comment in the chat what you want to learn to draw like a painter or write like a concrete writer and the AI ​​will make you a list with the main features and tips. In case you do not know a technique that the chatbot names, you can ask what it consists of.

an instant tutorial

The drawback of Google that ChatGPT does not have is that, when you ask a question, you have to search among several websites that the search engine offers. Some have the answer, but not all. With Elon Musk’s AI, you can ask how to dye your hair and the machine will explain the process to follow step by step.

Write scripts for social media videos

With AI, you can become a content creator on TikTok or other similar apps. You just have to ask them to write a script for the social network of your choice and what you want to be said in the video. In your answer, you will detail what plans to make, what music will play in the background and what you should read with a voice-over.

Find bugs in programming

The results of those who have tried this possibility of ChatGPT are not always correct, so programmers should then review the code. However, the tool can lighten the process and get the job done faster and easier.

ask for recommendations

The wide catalog of streaming platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Disney+ and similar services can make users spend hours without deciding. To find a movie, series, book, game or any entertainment content instantlyyou can ask ChatGPT for a recommendation that is similar to something you already know.

Create a Trivial style game with the help of ChatGPT

If you want to have a party of board games, but completely homemade, you can't miss it a Trivial with questions and thematic answers. To avoid having to create it from scratch, you can ask ChatGPT to prepare a series of questions and their real answers about entertainment, history or sports.