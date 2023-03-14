Centenary of fado singer Celeste Rodrigues celebrated today with an exhibition in Lisbon



Speaking to the Lusa agency days before the opening, the curator of the exhibition, filmmaker Diogo Varela Silva, his grandson, said that this was a date that Celeste Rodrigues “would like to celebrate”. aims to “show his path, and what he did over more than 70 years of his career – which was one of the longest in fado – and, pass on this testimony, of these more than seven decades dedicated to the national song”, said Diogo Varela Silva.Celeste Rodrigues, in an interview with Lusa in May 2018, recalled that she started singing “for fun”, in a “round of friends” with the show manager José Miguel (1908-1972), who invited her to perform part of the cast of one of his fado houses, Café Casablanca, in Lisbon, where he made his debut in 1945. said at the time, when he was preparing to celebrate 73 years of career, on stage at Teatro Tivoli, in Lisbon, in May 2018, his last concert. About the exhibition, Diogo Varela Silva said that “the various decorations he received, films, photographs and some texts” will be on display. Celeste Rodrigues, who organized and wrote it, will also present it today. In this photobiography is “her story, a historical overview that she was telling and that [Diogo Varela Silva escreveu]from Fundao [onde nasceu] until the last concert at Tivoli”, in Lisbon, a few months before she died, on August 1, 2018.At the opening of the exhibition, two new songs that Celeste Rodrigues recorded, aged 95, will be presented. They are “If Someone Seeks Me Ask the Wind”, by Ricardo Maria Louro, with music by Pedro de Castro, and a version by Celeste Rodrigues of “A Noite do Meu Bem”, a song by Dolores Duran originally recorded in 1959.For Diogo Varela Silva preparing this project, consisting of an exhibition and a photobiography, was good because it allowed him to review the good memories he has. – that she would like this or that, or how she would react. She is still very present. It is a present longing”. “I keep her very close to me. People die when we forget them”, underlined Varela Silva, adding: “she will be eternal in me”.The photobiography includes a ‘QR Code’ for the two unpublished themes. great-grandson, Gaspar Varela, and Pedro de Castro, on the Portuguese guitar, André Ramos, on the viola, and Francisco Gaspar, on the bass guitar. This is not the first time that Celeste Rodrigues, creator of hits such as “Olha a Mala”, “Saudade Go away”, “Mulher da Beira” or “A Lenda das Algas”, is honored at the Fado Museum. In 2013, Celeste Rodrigues was also honored at the Fado Museum, with the presentation of a video by Bruno Almeida and a CD/DVD, commemorating his 90th birthday. Jorge.In 2015, for his 70 years of career, the “Heart Beat” section of Festival Do cLisboa opened with a re-editing of the documentary, simply titled “Celeste”. In 2012, she was awarded the Order of Infante D. Henrique, the rank of commander.