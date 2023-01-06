Five basic and cheap devices to spend less energy at home and save at the end of the month

Electricity and gas prices have risen considerably in recent months. It is not new, every month you will have received the monthly invoice that reminded you of inflation and forced you to ‘tighten your belt’. To avoid spending so much on electricity and heating, at 20BITS, we have been advising you on some technological products and tricks. In case you don’t have enough with them, In this article, we recommend five other devices with which to save at the end of the month.

smart bulbs

Technology has advanced so much lately that there are light bulbs capable of connecting to the WiFi network and that can be controlled from the mobile. From an app, users can not only turn the light on or off without getting up, but can regulate their intensity, so that it is not at 100% and thus consume less energy. Virtually all smart bulbs are LED and energy efficient, so even with maximum brightness, you could save more than with traditional bulbs. Some options are TP-Link Tapo L510E (9.90 euros), Xiaomi M Smart LED Bulb (12.99 euros) or Pazk with 10 Aigostar LED bulbs (18.99 euros).

programmable sockets

There are two options: the analog ones (which are configured with a roulette) and the digitaless (that are controlled with the mobile). For convenience, we recommend the second alternative, since there are some at a fairly competitive price. It is ideal for programming a device that you only need to be on at certain times of the day. For example, there are the plugs Xiaomi Mi Smart Plug (13.99 euros) or the TP-Link Tapo P100 (10.99 euros).

heat pump

At 20BITS we have talked a lot about heat pumps as a cheaper alternative to traditional heating. Among the possible options is the EnergySilence 120,000 AirClima (299 euros) or the 7050 from Cocotec (239 euros).

butane stove

In addition to heat pumps, butane stoves can also be used. As the ReadyWarm 4000 Slim Fold + by Cocotec (94.90 euros) or the Orbegozo HBF 90 (129 euros).

solar portable generator

These devices are usually used for those who go camping for long periods of time, but you can also take advantage of the solar energy collected from a fixed house. There are some especially cheap ones that do not exceed 300 euros, such as the one from unicview which costs 229.99.

