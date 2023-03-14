‘The Last of Us’ will adapt the second game in more than one season of the series

With The Last of Us, HBO Max has achieved the most popular television product so far this year, in addition to a very probable triumph in the future emmy awards. That being the case, and knowing that craig mazin and Neil Druckman they still have the adaptation of the sequel The Last of Us Part II ahead, it is inevitable to wonder about the future of joel and ellie.

For now, in an interview for GQ, Mazin has responded “No way” to the question of whether the plot of the second game will fit in a single season. “We’re not going to say how many there will be, but ‘more than one’ is correct,” adds the showrunner. Likewise, Mazin also anticipates that the series will continue to take liberties by taking its story from pixels to real action. “There will be things that will change and that will be enriched”, Explain. “There are things that we will turn around. Our goal remains exactly what it was in the first season, and that is to deliver a series that leaves fans satisfied.” Finally, in the official podcast of the series (via The Hollywood Reporter), Mazin has also talked about how Bella Ramsey she will become the adult Ellie. “We know what we’re going to do in terms of wardrobe, makeup and hairstyling,” she says. “But the most important thing is that we get to know the spirit and soul of the actress. [Ramsey] she is 19 years old, which is Ellie’s age in The Last of Us Part II. It will be different, just like this season was different. Sometimes radically different.”

“It’s not going to be exactly like the game,” adds Craig Mazin. “It will be the series that Neil and I want to do.” So, the only thing we can be one hundred percent sure of is that the protagonists will go through Cain’s. Will the new seasons of the series create as bitter a controversy among fans as the one that caused the second game?

